With the holidays now upon us, we are eager to slip into our traditional routines.
Despite a spike in COVID cases here in Vermont and around the nation, we certainly have been gearing up for the holiday with the same vigor and enthusiasm.
The Associated Press reports that U.S. consumer confidence rose this month. They report that Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said this week that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July. In November, it registered 111.9.
Consumers’ view of current conditions dipped slightly, but their outlook for the next six months brightened.
Their expectations for inflation actually dropped this month — perhaps because gasoline prices have fallen in recent weeks — even though the government reported that prices rose in November at the fastest year-over-year rate since 1982.
Meanwhile, omicron — and the seemingly endless pandemic — are taking a toll.
The omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty — for travelers, shoppers, party-goers and their economies as a whole, according to news reports.
According to a summary from the Associated Press, The Rockettes have canceled their Christmas show in New York. Some London restaurants have emptied out as commuters avoid downtown. Broadway shows are canceling some performances. The National Hockey League suspended its games until after Christmas. Boston plans to require diners, revelers and shoppers to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and stores.
A heightened sense of anxiety has begun to erode the willingness of some people and some businesses to carry on as usual in the face of the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant, which has fast become the dominant version of the virus in the United States, the AP reported.
Yet people are still traveling, spending and congregating as they normally do.
As infections have spread, European countries have so far gone further than the United States, with restrictions ranging from a full lockdown in the Netherlands to indoor mask mandates in the United Kingdom.
We are simply asking for some common sense to play out closer to home. The state Department of Health has warned that new variants of the virus are expected to occur. “Taking steps to reduce the spread of infection, including getting a COVID-19 vaccine, are the best way to slow the emergence of new variants,” it states on its website.
That can be done through vaccinations, including boosters.
In addition, wearing a mask is an effective way to reduce the spread of earlier forms of the virus, the delta variant and other known variants, including omicron.
The website notes that “People who are not fully vaccinated should take steps to protect themselves, including wearing a mask indoors in public at all levels of community transmission. … People who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission.”
A reminder that wearing a mask is very important if you or someone in your household: has a weakened immune system, has an underlying medical condition, is an older adult or is not fully vaccinated.
In short, be smart. Do not be selfish and thoughtless. This is the season of giving, but that should not include COVID.
It goes without saying here that if we continue this reckless disregard for taking precautions, our local hospitals are put in greater risk; there will be lockdowns and delays (and potentially another State of Emergency) and we fail to slow the spread of the virus.
This is not the holiday message we wanted to deliver. But it is the message that has to be presented to every person planning to congregate with others over the next week to 10 days.
Without taking proper steps, the New Year could prove to be quite the humbug.
