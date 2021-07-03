The weather this week was pretty hot and humid. It was anecdotally and figuratively a heat wave. It made those swimming holes and pools quite welcome.
It was a wonderful reminder of what a Vermont summer can be. The key to any New England summer is easy: Go outside.
In these waning (hopefully) pandemic days, there are good reasons to do so.
First of all, according to a news release sent to media outlets this week from Ana Stankovic, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare of New England, the rededication to getting outside is paramount in part because the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to unwanted weight gain for 61% of Americans.
“Whether you are ready to return to public fitness centers or are pursuing an at-home workout routine, the same priorities may remain key: daily exercise, proper nutrition and sufficient sleep,” the news release states.
According to Stankovic, health needs to be made a priority. And this is the best time of year to do so.
But there is another factor that also crossed the news release transom this week.
According to an online polling company, Soliatired.com, there has been a marked increase in younger Vermonters staying inside to game rather going outside to play.
The authors of the poll noted, “When it comes to online gaming, almost half (of parents) admit they’ve changed their attitudes towards it since the start of the pandemic, and are seeing it as a positive addition to their kids’ lives, rather than something that’s an unhealthy obsession. Of course, it’s important to balance screen time with activities like exercise and getting outdoors. For many kids who have had to do these activities alone over the past year due to lockdowns, online gaming has often been their main social connection to the outside world.”
While gaming can have its place, it cannot (and should not) replace physical activity.
We encourage you to go to the Vermont Outdoor Guide Association (VOGA) website at voga.org. It’s your one-stop shop for outdoor recreation.
Need more resources? Go to the state’s massive list of things to do around the Green Mountain State at accd.vermont.gov/tourism
The website notes that tourism is one of the largest industries in Vermont, “as the state welcomes over 13 million visitors each year. These visitors account for $3 billion in annual spending on lodging, food and drink, goods and services.”
It goes on to say, “Summertime is the busiest time of year for tourism in Vermont, when we see more than 5 million people travel here to enjoy our wide open spaces and diverse attractions.”
Then hop over to The Vermont Recreation and Parks Association’s site, vrpa.org. VRPA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion, development, and improvement of all recreation and park services within Vermont.
Want to learn something while you are walking around? Check out https://historicsites.vermont.gov/ for dozens of options in every region of Vermont.
There are plenty of state parks you can explore, as well. You can find that complete list at https://vtstateparks.com/
Still not finding what you are looking for the outdoors? Try out Vermont.com for a comprehensive list of options that also will allow you to plan a staycation in the state.
If you are looking for hikes, go to the Green Mountain Club’s site at www.greenmountainclub.org, which offers plenty of day hikes, overnights, and more.
If you still want to stay closer to home, fine.
Consider taking short walks frequently throughout the day, aiming for six separate “mini-walks” of at least 300 to 500 steps. To help enhance cardiovascular fitness, consider at least one 30-minute “brisk walk” of at least 2,000 to 3,000 steps each day. To help build endurance, consider working toward 8,000 to 10,000 aggregate steps per day. Moving more and sitting less may help boost the immune system, ease joint pain and curb cravings for high-sugar foods that may contribute to inflammation and disease.
Mowing the lawn with a push mower, and gardening are also great forms of exercise.
You get the drift.
Needless to say, none of us needs a news release or a website to tell us to get outside. All we have to do is look outside. That should be motivation enough.
