We join the global chorus of nations, groups, advocates and individuals that hopes President Trump will rethink his move to formally withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement this week.
The United States played an instrumental role in negotiating in the first place.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy issued a scathing rebuke this week, stating, “This decision is nothing more than the fulfillment of a cynical and reckless campaign promise made for the sole purpose of currying favor with the fossil fuel industry. It comes in the wake of the latest National Climate Assessment, by our country’s top scientists, which was unequivocal: Climate change already affects every sector and region of our country, threatening millions of Americans’ health, homes and livelihoods.”
Leahy, who lives in Middlesex, noted that this July was the warmest month in history, and the last five years were the warmest years ever recorded.
“The United States alone has reportedly experienced more than $400 billion in weather and climate disaster costs since 2014. Rising seas, increased storm surge, and tidal flooding threaten $1 trillion in coastal infrastructure and property,” Leahy wrote in his statement.
“Let’s not forget that in 2017, President Trump claimed that he would make a better climate deal. The truth is the opposite. The only thing he has done is roll back environmental protections put in place by his predecessors. The United States is on course to be the only country in the world that is not a party to the Paris Agreement,” Leahy said.
It is true that the president has long asserted, whether he actually believes it or not, that Paris is some nefarious globalist plot to harm American competitiveness and empower countries like China and India, which are parties to the Paris Agreement.
But, as Leahy noted, the opposite is true. Leaving the agreement will harm the U.S. economy as our country retreats from a global technology market that is expected to value in the tens of trillions of dollars. This decision also empowers China, because the agreement is actually designed to hold it accountable for its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
This week, the European Union also voiced regret at the U.S. government’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement and expressed hopes that one of the world’s biggest CO2 emitters will backpedal on its decision and rejoin.
European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Tuesday that the global deal signed in 2015 remains “the most important international agreement on climate change” and insisted that the EU will continue to “fight global climate change under this legal framework.”
Despite the U.S. departure, Andreeva added that the 28-member bloc will continue working with various U.S.-based entities and stakeholders who remain committed to the deal.
“The Paris agreement has strong foundations and is here to stay. Its doors remain open and we hope that the U.S. will decide to pass (them) again one day,” Andreeva said.
No one is terribly surprised, however.
German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the U.S. had announced its plan to withdraw from the pact two years ago and “luckily it has remained alone in doing so.”
Nearly 200 nations signed the landmark 2015 climate deal to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, with each country providing its own goals for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.
The “domino effect” some had feared didn’t occur.
And yet, the world’s leaders agree: the situation is not just worse, it is a “climate emergency.”
“The rest of the world stands together on climate protection,” she said in a statement, noting that even Russia, a fossil fuel exporter, recently joined the pact.
Leahy summed it up nicely. We share his words in conclusion:
“History will remember this foolhardy and infamous decision. Valuable time to stop global warming will be lost, and future generations, and this generation as well, will pay a heavier price. It is up to the American people, the Congress, state and municipal governments to demand the kind of leadership on this vital issue that our nation and the world need.”
