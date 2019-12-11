It was heartening Wednesday to hear that Time had named Greta Thunberg its Person of the Year.
The 16-year-old Swedish teen has rejected accolades for her activism, saying awards are not what the environmental movement needs.
Thunberg has mobilized millions of people to fight climate change and she has personally condemned leaders’ inaction.
Her impact is having an effect. She has joined the chorus of many, including a large following here in Vermont, who believe more needs to be done to reverse the effects of climate change, moving us away from an “emergency.”
“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement,” Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal told media outlets.
Thunberg represents a broader phenomenon of young people pushing for change, Felsenthal said, pointing to the Parkland, Florida, high school students who became a leading voice on gun control as well as another finalist for 2019 Person of the Year, the Hong Kong protesters who have spent months in the streets urging democratic reform.
Famously in 2019, Thunberg scolded a United Nations assembly of the powerful in the fall, declaring “How dare you.” Modestly on Wednesday via tweet, she did not reject the accolade, but shared credit with “climate activists everywhere.”
In Spain this week, she is being heralded as a hero for raising awareness about the climate crisis.
At United Nations talks in Madrid this week, nearly 200 countries are meant to streamline the rules on global carbon markets and agree on how poor countries should be compensated for destruction largely caused by emissions from rich nations.
The talks came as evidence mounts about disasters that could ensue from further global warming, including a study that predicts that unchecked climate change could devastate fishery industries and coral reef tourism. The study, commissioned by 14 nations whose economies rely heavily on the sea, says climate change could cause hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by 2050, adding that limiting global warming would lessen the economic impact for coastal countries, but that they also need to adapt to ocean changes.
Here in Vermont, Thunberg's movement has also had a measurable effect, especially among young people.
All in all, some argue, attitudes are changing.
According to a new poll, an overwhelming majority of Vermonters are worried about global warming and support a wide range of actions to cut Vermont’s climate pollution.
That’s according to the poll commissioned by VPIRG and Vermont Conservation Voters.
Here is a summary of the findings:
— 76% of Vermonters said they are either very worried or somewhat worried about global warming, with 61% stating they are very worried about the topic. That’s up from 35% of Vermonters saying they were very worried about global warming just three years ago.
— 84% support expanding the work of Efficiency Vermont and Vermont’s other efficiency utilities to focus on cutting climate pollution.
— 76% support requiring Vermont’s electric utilities to get to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, with 73% supporting “significantly” increasing the requirement for in-state renewables.
— 75% support a description of the Transportation & Climate Initiative.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, “The good news: Huge majorities of Vermonters support a number of measures that would allow Vermont to do its part to address the climate crisis including: turning Vermont’s climate pollution reduction goals into legally binding requirements, expanding the work of Efficiency Vermont, requiring Vermont’s electric utilities to get to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 (with significant support for expanding in-state renewables), the Transportation Climate Initiative.
These policies and others have a chance of being passed by the Legislature this year, and VPIRG and our members will be working hard to ensure legislators advance these critical priorities.
The results show a seismic change in attitude in our small state.
We are becoming more aware. That's all we can ask for.
