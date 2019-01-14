A new proposal to overhaul Rutland City’s sign ordinance is a welcome and long overdue course correction. For decades, the city has struggled to shake its negative “RutVegas” image. While the nickname was intended to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to the excessive strip development along Routes 4 and 7, it has become a mean-spirited insult outsiders (and insiders) use to tear us down.
The criticism that Rutland’s gateways are unattractive smacks of out-of-towner elitism. Tourists, who arrive with a quaint vision of what Vermont is supposed to look like, forget that real people live here — people who require the same goods and services as everyone else. And critics from other parts of the state shouldn’t throw stones. Development along Rutland’s gateway corridors looks no worse than that of many other municipalities around the state (we’re looking at you, Chittenden County).
However, like the most hurtful of insults, it bears a grain of truth. Over the years, the city’s gateways have become cluttered with large signs and buildings that bear no resemblance to the thoroughfare’s historic past beauty. Some of this is the inevitable march of progress, but much of that could have been mitigated if not for the city’s toothless, unenforced and sometimes nonexistent zoning ordinances.
Recent efforts by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority to beautify the Strongs Avenue downtown gateway is a good start; the addition of curbing, crosswalks and greenery is a marked improvement. Now, a more comprehensive vision needs to emerge. City Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly, backed by an energized City Planning Commission and Development Review Board, seems to be providing that vision by taking a proactive approach to bolstering city zoning ordinances.
City leadership has historically been shortsighted in its pursuit of new business development, and reluctant to enact ordinances that could be deemed anti-business. But business development and zoning ordinances need not be mutually exclusive. The city should not throw itself at the mercy of developers without condition. We should take pride in the beautiful architecture we have here and do our best to preserve it, even if that means making prospective developers work a bit harder to impress us.
As members of the city’s architectural and development review boards pointed out in their scrutiny of building a Starbucks on the site of the former Royal’s 121 Hearthside last year, it’s not unreasonable for a municipality to ask developers for proposals that complement local aesthetics. Towns like Woodstock and Manchester have preserved their looks through strict zoning ordinances. Granted, there are stark differences between Rutland and these smaller towns, but why should we be expected to sacrifice our local beauty while others refuse?
Vermonters are no strangers to stringent zoning policies. Act 250, which oversees land use and development, has helped to preserve the Vermont countryside and keep our environment healthy.
While the state could find ways to make the act less burdensome to developers, it has proven to be a crucial firewall against unchecked commercial growth. Similarly, few Vermonters lament the state’s longtime ban on billboards, which has kept our scenic highways and bi-ways unobstructed and unspoiled by commercialism.
The naysayers who claim the damage to Rutland City has already been done and one more obtrusive sign or ugly building won’t make a difference are too busy looking into the past to see the bigger picture. Such fatalistic thinking will only succeed in the continued erosion of our city’s beauty. At a certain point, we must firmly put our foot down and establish sensible, enforceable ordinances that will set the stage for a more beautiful future for our city. That time appears to be now. Mayor Allaire and the Board of Alderman should support the vision being laid out by Kelly and the Planning Commission.
