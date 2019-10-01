Obesity continues to be a growing epidemic nationwide. Currently, about one in three Americans of all ages — or more than 100 million people — are obese. The most recent National Health and Nutrition Survey indicates that between 1994 and 2016 there has been a dramatic increase in the adult obesity rate of more than 70% and an increase in the childhood obesity rate of 85%.
Nine states have an adult obesity rate over 35% (Mississippi and West Virginia lead the nation). Fortunately, Vermont is not one of them.
According to the latest data, 27.5% of Vermonters are obese as compared to the national obesity rate of 30.9%. Colorado has the lowest obesity rate at 23%.
Obesity has serious health consequences including increased risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and many types of cancers. Obesity is estimated to increase national healthcare spending by $149 million annually (about half of which is paid for by Medicare and Medicaid) and being overweight or obese is the most common reason young adults are ineligible for military service.
“These latest data shout that our national obesity crisis is getting worse,” said John Auerbach, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health. “They tell us that almost 50 years into the upward curve of obesity rates we haven’t yet found the right mix of programs to stop the epidemic. Isolated programs and calls for life-style changes aren’t enough. Instead, our report highlights the fundamental changes that are needed in the social and economic conditions that make it challenging for people to eat healthy foods and get sufficient exercise.”
According to an Associated Press report last week, Americans’ diets are a little less sweet and a little crunchier but there’s still too much sugar, white bread and artery-clogging fat.
Overall, the authors of a new study estimated there was a modest improvement over 16 years on the government’s healthy eating index, from estimated scores of 56 to 58. That’s hardly cause for celebration — 100 is the top score.
Diets are still too heavy on foods that can contribute to heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other prevalent U.S. health problems, said co-author Fang Fang Zhang, a nutrition researcher at Tufts University near Boston.
The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The results are from an analysis of U.S. government health surveys from 1999 to 2016 involving nearly 44,000 adults.
“Despite observed improvements,” the authors wrote, “important dietary challenges” remain.
Among them: getting Americans to cut down on snack foods, hot dogs, fatty beef, butter and other foods containing saturated fats. The study found these unhealthy fats increased from 11.5% to almost 12% of daily calories, above the recommended 10% limit.
And while the biggest change was a small drop in added sugars, from about 16% to roughly 14%, that’s still too high. The government says less than 10% of daily calories should come from added sugars. Researchers think fewer sweetened sodas contributed to the decline, but Zhang noted added sugars are often found in foods that don’t even seem sweet, including some yogurts and tomato sauce.
Fruits, nuts, oatmeal and other whole grains are among the types of foods adults ate slightly more of. Still, each of those contributed to less than 5% of daily calories in 2016, the study found.
Salt intake dipped slightly and a small decline in fruit juice contributed to a drop in low-quality carbs. But these still amount to 42% of daily calories, including many likely from highly processed white bread and other refined grains, Zhang said.
The study is based on in-person health surveys conducted every two years that ask adults to recall what foods they ate in the previous 24 hours. Starting in 2003, adults were asked that question twice several days apart.
The study lists food groups rather than individual foods; for example “whole grains,” not oatmeal, and “refined grains,” not white bread, but Zhang said those two foods are among the most common grains in the U.S. diet.
U.S. dietary guidelines recommend a “healthy eating pattern” to reduce chances of developing chronic disease. The focus should be on nutrient-dense foods including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy products; plus varied protein sources including seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs nuts and seeds, the recommendations say.
We are blessed to live in a state that is geared toward the outdoors and provides plenty of opportunities for healthier eating. But clearly we can do better, and we need to. If you don't believe us, ask your waistline.
