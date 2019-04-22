The days leading up to this year’s Easter weekend revealed the staggering breadth of human character, from the craven to the courageous, the vain to the valiant. The Mueller report and the president’s schizophrenic reactions to it (“total exoneration” one day, “total bullsh*t” the next) were distressing, but predictable.
Across the water, however, and then here in the U.S, something far nobler unfolded. People all over the world were riveted on Monday, April 15, by news that Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was burning. They wondered if it would survive, and bleakly contemplated that city, and all it represents, without it.
Tom Paxton, the great and humble American folksinger and songwriter, now retired, may have been wondering the same thing. It was he who wrote an extraordinarily moving and riveting tribute to firefighters in the throes of their dangerous work in his song, “The Bravest,” told from the perspective of an office worker, clutching photos of his wife and children while fleeing down the dank and crowded stairway of the second tower struck by hijacked airplanes at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
And then we heard them coming up, from several floors below,
A crowd of firefighters with their heavy gear in tow.
Now every time I try to sleep, I’m haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.
So now I go to funerals for men I never knew;
The pipers play “Amazing Grace” as the coffins come in view.
They must have seen it coming as they turned to face the fire.
They sent us down to safety, then they kept on climbing higher.
Three-hundred and forty-three New York City firefighters, including the department’s chief and first deputy commissioner, died on that horrible day. So, too, did 37 Port Authority police officers and 23 city police officers; 2,606 civilians were killed.
There was no comparable death toll at Notre Dame Cathedral last Monday. Amazingly, there was no death toll at all. But the Pompiers de Paris — the city’s firefighters — had no foreknowledge of that when they arrived within 10 minutes of the first alarm, and as their ranks swelled to more than 400 during their nine-hour firefighting ordeal. Notre Dame is (was) never empty, its vast and ancient interior a constant refuge for worshipers and attraction for tourists and city residents who could scarcely take the 12th-century edifice, the heart of their city, for granted. But unlike at the World Trade Center people were not trapped above the flames, and the fire was not an immediate conflagration (though that happened later).
What the firefighters risked their lives to save were, instead, irreplaceable relics of Christianity and western civilization, and (by a whisker; the iconic bell towers themselves were later determined to have been within a half-hour of collapse) much of the structure itself.
“The country and the entire whole world were watching us and you were exemplary,” French President Emmanuel Macron said later, addressing the pompiers. “You were the perfect example of what we should be.”
For some reason, Americans have had it in for the French. When France dissented from our invasion of Iraq in 2003 — wisely, since pretexts for the war, including a canard about Iraqi involvement in 9/11, were demonstrably untrue — a North Carolina congressman launched a campaign to refer to French fries as freedom fries. In 2004, when Democrat John Kerry opposed President George W. Bush in the presidential elections, Republicans, literally, mocked him for knowing how to speak French, and for “looking French.”
This, for the country that honored us with the gift of the Statue of Liberty, which bears an inscription — “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” — that better captures our still-elusive founding principles than we have done ourselves.
It may be a flickering moment, but we can hope that a more generous and brotherly spirit has been kindled by the courage and heroism of the Paris Fire Brigade. Two days after the blaze at Notre Dame, the trainees at New York City’s Fire Academy held their pre-graduation Spirit Run, jogging beside the East River with American flags held high. At the front, the U.S. flags were flanked by runners bearing the French tricolor.
Here’s to liberté, égalité, fraternité.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.