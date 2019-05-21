It’s trying to feel like summer. And that means getting out and enjoying all that Vermont has to offer.
One of those ways is hitting the trails. The state’s hills and mountains provide locals and guests ample opportunities for taking in nature and scenic vistas.
June 1 is National Trails Day. Not that we need a specific day to inspire us to step away from our screens and head outside.
And there is so much to see here.
In fact, Michael Snyder, commissioner of Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation, has published a new book, “Woods Whys: An Exploration of Forests and Forestry” that gives fresh insight into the natural gifts Vermont provides in plain sight.
Snyder posits: Have you ever wondered how trees “come back to life” in spring? Why paper birches are so white? Or which trees make the best firewood?
Of course, he provides the answers. The book is a collection of essays that aims to teach people more about trees, forests and forest management — and, by doing so, to help people become more connected to the woods around them.
“My goal in writing this book was to share my love of the woods with others,” says Snyder. “Each essay begins with a question, and while I always tried to answer that question through facts and science, it was important to me to leave room for the wonder and enduring mysteries of forests, too.”
The essays in “Woods Whys” originally appeared in Snyder’s previous column in Northern Woodlands magazine, and the collection is written for a general audience. It draws on Snyder’s decades of professional forestry experience, including years spent as a county forester walking through woods with Vermont landowners.
Reading the woods is an important part of appreciating the outdoors. Fundamentally, Snyder’s book — and scores of field guides out there — help to connect everyone to the natural world.
(If you want to get the kids amped up about the outdoors, introduce them to a book by another Vermonter, Ben Hewitt. “The Young Adventurer’s Guide to (Almost) Everything” is also in bookstores right now. The subtitle tells it all: “Build a Fort, Camp Like a Champ, Poop in the Woods — 45 Action-Packed Outdoor Activities.” It is illustrated by Luke Boushee.)
But getting back to hiking, for a moment … like hiking, it is so easy to stray with so many distractions.
On National Trails Day, you can get out and enjoy thousands of miles of trails, including the notable Long Trail and Appalachian Trail. (Always be mindful and respectful of the outdoors, and remember to leave no trace, and be safe.)
According to the Green Mountain Club, “Vermont’s Long Trail System, with its 272-mile footpath, 166 miles of side trails, and approximately 70 backcountry campsites (many featuring shelters) offers endless hiking opportunities for the day hiker, weekend overnighter, and extended backpacker. The Long Trail follows the main ridge of the Green Mountains from the Massachusetts-Vermont state line to the Canadian border, crossing Vermont’s highest peaks.”
They would know. “As maintainer and protector of the Long Trail, the Green Mountain Club works in partnership with the Green Mountain National Forest, state of Vermont, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and private land owners to offer a world-class hiking trail,” states the website, www.greenmountainclub.org
But the June 1 celebration in Vermont includes some other outdoor activities as well. The American Hiking Society is promoting workshops (and a hike) at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee; the Sap Boiler 5K race in Rochester at the Green Mountain National Forest; and a hike up historic Mount Independence in Orwell. Similarly, there will be a Trek to Taste event at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock.
Then there are the health benefits of using this season wisely.
Countless studies show that hiking is good for you, too. It is a powerful cardio workout that can lower your risk of heart disease, improve your blood pressure and blood sugar levels, boost bone density, since walking is a weight-bearing exercise, build strength in your glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and the muscles in your hips and lower legs, strengthen your core, improve balance, help control your weight and boost your mood.
“Research shows that hiking has a positive impact on combating the symptoms of stress and anxiety,” says Gregory A. Miller, president of the American Hiking Society. “Being in nature is ingrained in our DNA, and we sometimes forget that.”
Plan your destination. Do your research (safety, directions, weather), and get out there.
So many trails, so little time.
