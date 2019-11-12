The State Auditor’s Office has ferreted out some poor decisions made relative to the administration of the Remote Worker Grant Program by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
In effect, what Doug Hoffer’s office found was that, arguably, it was impossible for the state to know if money it was doling out in investments was yielding the right kind of returns.
And secondly, it would appear, haste does make waste.
“Unfortunately, haste can lead to poor judgment and procedures that overlook important details, which can result in the inefficient and ineffective use of taxpayer dollars,” Hoffer noted in his letter to lawmakers that leads off the 17-page report.
While pointing to the importance of cost effectiveness, Hoffer notes “we cannot know with certainty that grantees moved to Vermont because of the Program. Indeed, there is a serious structural flaw in the Program since it requires applicants to prove residency before applying. Therefore, applicants must make financial and major life commitments before knowing if they will receive grant funds. That means they had the will and the means to relocate without the program.”
That makes measuring the return on investment “impossible.”
The Legislature created the Remote Worker Grant Program in 2018 to encourage remote workers who work from their computers to move to Vermont. The program uses grants to reimburse four types of expenses: relocation, computer hardware and software, broadband access and upgrades, and co-working space memberships. ACCD at the state level administers the grants.
Hoffer’s office called out several irregularities:
— The program used 7% of its funds ($18,120) to reimburse grantees for security deposits, which are expenses that are also assets temporarily withheld and then returned by landlords if certain conditions are met. The state has no mechanism to recover these funds when grantees move and retrieve their deposits.
— ACCD did not establish guidelines or caps for certain types of reimbursements. For example, one grantee enjoyed a prepaid year of high-speed internet. Another grantee received $5,000 for a 100-yard underground conduit for broadband cables, which adds value to the property and will not be recovered by the state at resale.
— The agency reimbursed some grantees for storage of possessions in Vermont covering storage periods prior to grant approval.
— ACCD did not verify the actual costs necessary for grantees to perform their jobs or whether such expenses were job-related.
— And the agency did not always exercise due diligence when verifying grantee claims.
According to the report, compared to Vermonters at large, grantees were younger, more affluent and more likely to be male. A greater percentage of grantees had college degrees than adult Vermonters on average, which is not surprising since remote work requires both computer and subject area skills.
The average program grant totaled $3,823, most of which went to relocation expenses, according to the report.
Hoffer concludes that if the program were continued, measure must be taken.
The report notes that ACCD needs to include due diligence, rather than just collecting data on grantees for informational purposes; reconsider the decision to allow reimbursement for security deposits; develop metrics or procedures to determine the employment value of eligible expenses; verify applicant and employer claims.
Hoffer notes his office “will continue to monitor the Program to ensure public funds are used efficiently and effectively.”
“In the meantime, it welcomes Agency efforts to improve data collection and data quality. By collecting more precise data on grantees and households, the Agency can better demonstrate whether the Program is a wise investment for Vermont’s taxpayers,” he writes.
Based on this report, a program with the best intentions may now be at risk without a complete overhaul, including a better vetting process, as well as better measures for its success.
We concur with Hoffer that “(s)pending taxpayer funds on programs of questionable value is bad enough. But the problem is compounded by the opportunity costs of not spending that money on programs with demonstrable and quantifiable long-term benefits.”
We need a do-over of the Remote Worker Grant Program. Vermont’s long-term viability depends on getting this right.
