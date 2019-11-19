Former President Barack Obama set off an ideological firestorm recently that focused on Democrats.
Democrats? Yes, Obama recently warned the Democratic field of White House hopefuls not to veer too far to the left. He suggested such a move would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year.
Though Obama did not mention anyone by name, he was talking to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — both of whom have called for massive structural changes.
Hell, Bernie has made it a “revolution.”
The centrist wing of the party has warned for months that a far-left nominee could alienate moderate Republicans and independent voters needed to oust President Donald Trump.
“The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that,” Obama said. “There are a lot of persuadable voters, and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.”
That drew a bit of ire from the field.
While nobody was willing to tell Obama where to stuff his opinion, a few candidates offered implicit criticism, arguing that Democrats should be careful to steadfastly back the whole field, since one of them could be the nominee. And that someone is in a pretty crowded, close horse race right now.
“What we’re doing right now, creating these dynamics within the Democratic Party, we’ve got to be careful,” Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said. “Because whoever is the nominee, we have one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president. And so I’m not interested in delineating left or right or criticizing other folks.”
Booker went on, telling reporters: “Let’s stop tearing each other down, let’s stop drawing artificial lines. I’m tired in this election of hearing some people say, ‘Well, if this person gets elected, I can’t support them,’ and then other people say, ‘If this person gets elected, I can’t support them.’ Are you kidding me?”
Over the weekend, Sanders was asked about it at a forum sponsored by Univision. Sanders was asked whether Obama was right in saying that “the average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system.”
Sanders responded, “Well, it depends on what you mean by tear down the system. … The agenda that we have is an agenda supported by the vast majority of working people. When I talk about raising the minimum wage to a living wage, I’m not tearing down the system. We’re fighting for justice. When I talk about health care being a human right and ending the embarrassment of America being the only major country on Earth that does not guarantee health care for every man, woman and child, that’s not tearing down the system. That’s doing what we should have done 30 years ago.”
Ironically, the rift came out of left field (pun intended).
Obama has largely refrained from publicly opining on the Democratic primary, which has exposed a growing rift between an ascendant progressive wing of the party and old-guard centrists like his former vice president, Joe Biden.
But last week, he felt compelled to weigh in because — he said — some of the loudest and most strident voices, particularly on social media, aren’t representative of where most in the party are at.
Immigration and health care are two issues he cited as cases where Democratic candidates are out of sync with public sentiment.
“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality and the fact that voters, including the Democratic voters and certainly persuadable independents or even moderate Republicans, are not driven by the same views that are reflected on certain, you know, left-leaning Twitter feeds,” Obama said.
He did little actually to ease jittery Democrats who have been wringing their hands over the size of the sprawling field, which some worry will lead to a prolonged contest that will leave the eventual nominee with limited time to prepare for the general election. While the former president has spoken privately with nearly all the candidates, he has been careful to avoid exerting any influence on the race.
If anything, the usually mindful Obama may have made things worse.
Democrats often are accused of sending mixed messages. And now the current field could become more divisive, more shrill and contort themselves more to polling.
That’s good news for Donald Trump.
