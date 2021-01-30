Once again, Bernie went from iconic to historic.
News this week that he raised $1.8 million for charitable organizations in Vermont thanks to sales of his currently sold-out merchandise featuring the viral image of him bundled in a jacket with hand-made mittens on Inauguration Day is astounding.
Sanders, our two-time presidential candidate and the independent U.S. senator from Vermont, began selling the merchandise, dubbed “Chairman Sanders,” through his campaign store on Thursday after the photo of his Inauguration Day outfit went viral.
According to the store site, all of the proceeds from the merchandise went to agencies on aging to fund Meals on Wheels throughout Vermont, community action agencies, Feeding Chittenden, Vermont Parent-Child Network, The Chill Foundation, and various senior centers in Vermont, as well as Bistate Primary Care for dental care improvements in Vermont.
“Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need,” Sanders said in a statement.
It was truly epic. And regardless of what you might think of Sanders, that was an amazing opportunity. That bump will provide a tremendous amount of assistance to Vermonters in need.
“But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression,” Sanders said this week.
Also, Getty Images, which entered a licensing agreement to allow the photo to be featured on the merchandise, will donate its proceeds from the license to Meals on Wheels America, according to the senator’s announcement.
Janet Hunt, executive director at Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging, provided some context to the gift, which was generated in a matter of days.
“We ... couldn’t be more ecstatic,” she said, citing numerous examples of momentum-building that came out of the merchandising frenzy. “This is encouraging … There are not nearly enough federal or state dollars to meet the ever-increasing demands to provide nutritious meals to our older adults. We are constantly needing to seek funds through state legislation and through fundraising efforts on a local level. At present, we need to fill about a $5 per meal gap to make ends meet. We don’t want anyone to go hungry.”
Said Carol Stamatakis, executive director of Senior Solutions, “We continue to be grateful that our senator has been such a leader at the national level on older adult issues. I have been getting calls from friends and family all over the country of all ages telling me they are ordering sweatshirts!”
Courtney Anderson, the nutrition director and co-director for Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging said, “For years the Meals on Wheels program has been underfunded, and we struggle statewide to serve our most vulnerable population. These proceeds will help continue to meet the ever-increasing nutritional needs of our older Vermonters.”
The five area agencies on aging, through Meals on Wheels, offer 4,000 to 5,000 meals a week around the state.
Meg Burmeister, executive director for the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, reported that her agency has seen an unprecedented number of people reaching out for the home-delivered meals program during the pandemic.
“The strain on our systems to provide those meals is certainly a testament to the committed meal programs in our region in this largely underfunded program. Senator Sanders’ generosity in light of the humorous memes refocuses all on the needs to support this program,” she said.
As fun as this meme proved to be, it was a blessing in disguise.
Vermont continues to have a disproportionate number of older citizens. And many of those individuals live on fixed incomes. Towns and elected officials, as well as the agencies that provide assistance, have been getting an earful for years now that it is getting harder to live in Vermont — the affordability factor that rears its head regularly.
All of us can stand grateful that the publicity from the Bernie meme and sweatshirts has heightened awareness that we must fund these programs, and keep our vulnerable populations front of mind.
Bernie may have bought some time and good will, but it is up to the rest of us to make sure we are doing the right thing when there isn’t someone spearheading a campaign on behalf of the cause.
