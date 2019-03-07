A bill introduced this week in the House of Representatives is generating a lot of debate across the nation. And rightly so.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, introduced an amendment to the House election reform bill that would lower the voting age from 18 to 16 in federal elections.
Here in Vermont, H.418 was introduced earlier this session and proposes allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections. The bill remains in House Committee on Government Operations.
“I am honored & excited to be introducing my very 1st amendment on the House floor, an amendment to #HR1, the #ForthePeopleAct,” Pressley, a first-term congresswoman who represents the 7th Congressional District in Massachusetts, said on Twitter. “My amendment will lower the voting age from 18 to 16, allowing our youth to have a seat at the table of democracy.”
Pressley argued in a succession of tweets that citizens who are 16 and 17 make substantial contributions to America’s “labor force and to their local economy through paying taxes.”
“Across this nation, young people are leading the way — from gun violence, to climate change, to the future of work — they are organizing, mobilizing, and calling us to action,” Pressley said in a statement.
Her amendment would require states to “permit an individual to register to vote or vote in an election for Federal office held in the state on the grounds of the individual’s age if the individual will be at least 16 years of age on the date of the election,” according to published reports.
The amendment is a part of a sweeping anti-corruption and voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1. The measure, among other things, aims to expand voting rights by creating automatic voter registration and making Election Day a national holiday for federal workers.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the bill would not be brought to the floor for a vote in the upper chamber.
Lowering the voting age requirement to 16 has gained increasing support in states and cities around the nation. Democratic state lawmakers in Oregon introduced legislation to lower the state’s voting age last month.
Over the course of the last few decades, lawmakers across the country, including in Massachusetts, have begun considering proposals to lower the voting age for local elections to 16 (or lower).
Takoma Park, Maryland, became the first city to allow 16-year-olds to vote in 2013. Two other Maryland cities and Berkeley, California, have also since lowered the voting age for certain local elections to 16.
Meanwhile, several nations, including Austria, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom, have extended voting rights to 16-year-olds for national, regional or local elections. Additionally, more than 15 states already allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries to nominate candidates for president, Congress and governor.
Some research suggests there is a “trickle up” effect on civic participation. When 16- and 17-year-olds engage in civics, conversations about politics and local issues are brought to the dinner table. Parents and family members are engaged in civic life through the 16- and 17-year-olds in their household, with a positive impact on voter turnout for people of all ages.
Pressley’s amendment would only apply to elections for the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and president. That’s because the Supreme Court ruled in 1970 that Congress had the authority to change the voting age for federal elections — but not for state and local elections.
FairVote, a watchdog group supporting U.S. voter rights, supports cities lowering the voting age to 16 in their local elections.
According to its website, empirical evidence suggests that the earlier in life a voter casts their first ballot, the more likely they are to develop voting as a habit.
“While one’s first reaction might be to question the ability of young voters to cast a meaningful vote, research shows that 16- and 17-year-olds are as informed and engaged in political issues as older voters,” the site states. “It is time that they are empowered to put that knowledge to good use at the polls, and make voting a habit in their formative years. These young citizens are old enough to drive, work without restrictions on their hours, and pay taxes — they should also have a voice in their local government.”
Many assume that 16-year-olds are unable to make mature and informed decisions about voting, that they will not turn out to vote, or that they will just vote the way their parents tell them to. Some research indicates that all three of those assumptions are untrue and are not a reason to keep local governments from extending voting rights to 16-year-olds. Inclusion earlier may make them better citizens later.
We are certainly interested to see how the coming debate takes shape. And given the nation’s current voting record, how can it get much worse?
