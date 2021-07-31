Not long ago, product placement was an important part of companies to get their brand out there. Movies were loaded with specific drinks, watches, cars, even smokes.
Nowadays, billions of dollars are being made through “influencers.” If you don’t know what that term means, apparently you are not a frequent user of social media.
Through influencer marketing, businesses can reach an audience they might not have been able to find otherwise and have their message shared with people who are more likely to buy their product or service. It has, in some cases, made celebrities out of ordinary people.
However, there is an entire industry behind peddling products online. These are not necessarily spokespeople but, rather, popular individuals on social media who “use” certain products.
It has grown so rapidly as an industry in fact, that the Federal Trade Commission has had to establish regulations on it, and the U.S. Supreme Court has even had to rule on it.
“Influencers” are hired to create original content — images, videos, blog posts, etc. — that highlight a brand’s products or services in a positive light. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, for every $1 that brands spend on influencers, they are getting a return on investment of $5.78. According to Statista, “Influencer marketing is on the rise, which is made apparent by the recently released figures indicating that value of this specific market more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, growing from 6.5 billion to 13.8 billion U.S. dollars in the last three years alone.”
And it is about to be all over college sports.
The NCAA’s recent announcement that college athletes may sell the rights to their names, images and likenesses has created an opportunity for businesses to sign influential college athletes and leverage their considerable social media footprints.
This has made it an opportune moment for any company contracting with social media influencers to re-examine regulations governing social media endorsements.
The NCAA announcement was made earlier this summer after the Supreme Court’s decision in June that the NCAA’s amateurism rules violated antitrust laws. In response, brands have begun targeting popular college athletes — particularly those with large social media followings — for endorsement deals. College athletes are poised to join the catalog of paid influencers who are responsible for an increasing percentage of company marketing budgets. According to Business Insider, brands are projected to spend $15 billion on influencer campaigns by 2022.
Enter the FTC in its attempt to set new ground rules. As one article on the subject noted this week, “To avoid FTC scrutiny and minimize other litigation exposure, brands should understand the potential legal pitfalls and consider implementing protective measures.”
In its literature on influencers, the FTC posits: “Do you work with brands to recommend or endorse products? If so, you need to comply with the law when making these recommendations. One key is to make a good disclosure of your relationship to the brand.”
The guidelines go on to explain that the FTC works to stop deceptive ads, and it has criteria for how advertisers and endorsers can stay on the right side of the law. That is the difference from product placement. The FTC is telling people peddling products that they have to be shown using them.
“If you endorse a product through social media, your endorsement message should make it obvious when you have a relationship (‘material connection’) with the brand. A ‘material connection’ to the brand includes a personal, family, or employment relationship or a financial relationship — such as the brand paying you or giving you free or discounted products or services. Telling your followers about these kinds of relationships is important because it helps keep your recommendations honest and truthful, and it allows people to weigh the value of your endorsements.”
You don’t have to be on social media long to recognize that a lot of influencers are peddling their own popularity far more than the products they claim to be “using.”
The FTC has also made clear there are specific guidelines on disclosures.
“As an influencer, it’s your responsibility to make these disclosures, to be familiar with the Endorsement Guides, and to comply with laws against deceptive ads,” the FTC regulations note.
In other words, “Yo, people with no stomach for rules, the government is now watching your popularity grow.”
Companies, of course, know this, too. And with the Supreme Court ruling we may end up seeing more truth in influencing. Despite the billion-dollar results, some industry watchers contend the influencer market will die in a matter of years — like many trends. It doesn’t feel like that.
In the meantime, we hope the people having influence over what we might want to buy remain reputable ambassadors for the products, the process and the capitalism that make it possible.
