We are grateful Congressman Peter Welch and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are solidly behind the Protecting Community Television Act.
In December, lawmakers in the U.S House and U.S. Senate introduced the legislation to ensure that community television operations continue to receive the resources they need to educate and inform viewers in the cities and towns where they operate.
There are more than 15 co-sponsors in the Senate; and more than 30 in the House. Endorsers of the legislation include National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, and the Alliance for Community Media.
The act is critical in preserving this valuable resource.
The Vermont Access Network (VAN) is a nonprofit membership organization established to promote an interest in the 24 Public, Educational and Government Access Television Centers around the state. Together it and advocates for the Vermont centers operate more than 80 local cable channels. Combined, the Vermont stations produce tens of thousands of hours of locally generated content each year.
According to a news release from Sen. Edward Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts and one of the lead sponsors of the act, local governments are permitted to require, as part of cable franchise agreements, that cable companies meet demonstrated community needs by providing in-kind contributions that benefit schools, public safety buildings, and public, educational, and government (PEG) channels.
It protects the rights of a local community to charge cable companies a 5% franchise fee. Contrary to industry practices that date to the 1980s, the FCC’s actions could result in reducing cable operators’ monetary compensation to towns and municipalities that wish to communicate with residents through community television.
In August 2019, the Federal Communications Commission voted to permit cable companies to assign a value to these contributions and then subtract that amount from the franchise fees the cable operator pays the local community. As a result, local governments have to decide between supporting PEG stations in cable franchise agreements and supporting other important services for critical community institutions like schools and libraries.
The Protecting Community Television Act clarifies that the franchise fees that cable companies provide local governments only include monetary assessments, not in-kind contributions. It creates the mechanism for ongoing support despite fewer cable television subscribers.
“Throughout the ongoing pandemic, viewers ... have relied on community media to stay safe, healthy and informed,” Markey said. “I’m proud to re-introduce the Protecting Community Television Act because, in this era of increased media consolidation and globalization, it is critical that we preserve the PEG operations that lift up local voices and air the programming that is most relevant to the lives of our family members and neighbors.”
“In a time when local news and information sources for Americans are dwindling, it’s important that Congress ensure that community television channels are protected and not diminished,” said Mike Wassenaar, president and CEO of the Alliance for Community Media. Nationwide, there are 1,700 local organizations that operate PEG access channels in all 50 states, Wassenaar said.
Here in Vermont, we rely on these stations. Before the pandemic, viewers were tuning into local PEG stations to check in on local events or municipal and school board meetings. The media constantly uses PEG stations as a reference to meetings that journalists might have missed. Not all Vermont towns are served by a local PEG station.
During the pandemic, more individuals started tuning into community broadcasts and the “new normal” has very much become a hybrid of in-person meetings with an online, live-streamed component provided by the PEG stations. Meetings are then rebroadcast, or can be downloaded for viewing later.
Locally, it meant Town Meeting Day in Vermont could happen with ease; and it has provided Vermonters access to meetings at the State House.
Communities across the nation depend on community media to stay connected. It provides a level of engagement (and accountability) that seems imperative now.
We praise Congress for taking the steps to potentially nullify the FCC’s misguided ruling.
As Markey’s release noted, “The Protecting Community Television Act goes a long way to correcting what we feel are unfair policies and ensures that access to local media and government transparency exist well into the future.”
