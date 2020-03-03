We received a call Monday from a reader begging us not to fall prey to the “novel coronavirus hoax.” “It's the media that is spreading the panic,” he insisted.
But it is not a hoax. And the media — even at the local level — is spreading facts and precautionary advice provided by medical professionals.
This is not about politics. It is not the doorway to our dystopian future. It's a pandemic that requires careful action. Is coronavirus affecting businesses worldwide? Of course, but the economic hurt far outweighs a far worse scenario.
In a commentary that appeared in major newspapers around the nation this week, Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams wrote, “While the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, can be scary, Americans should remember we've experienced other disease outbreaks that we not only managed but overcame. With each occurrence we learned and strengthened our preparedness for the next. Our history with these outbreaks gives us confidence that we have the knowledge, tools and talent to address COVID-19.”
Being cautious is what needs to happen. And it is happening right here.
“We have plans in place for all hazards in the state of Vermont, including infectious disease. These are plans we update and exercise regularly, but each individual incident requires coordination of plans, resources and responsible agencies,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said. “(A task force appointed by the governor) will be able to develop a COVID-19 specific long-term response plan to support the execution of potential community mitigation measures in the case of an outbreak in Vermont.”
The COVID-19 task force includes representatives from Vermont Emergency Management, Vermont Departments of Public Safety, Health, Human Resources, Buildings and General Services, Agencies of Education and Human Services, Vermont National Guard, Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition, E-911 Board, Governor’s Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council Chair and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott noted Monday, “As this virus continues to spread globally, ensuring we stay ahead of it with a long-term mitigation plan is an important step in our response process, and I appreciate the expertise and leadership of this interagency group.”
The key to the task force — nationally and here in Vermont — will be getting information out to the public.
The surgeon general wrote, “Part of my job as surgeon general is to communicate the best available science to the American people — and that includes how we as a country, as communities and individuals, should act to stay healthy. This is especially important as we see more potential community spread and the U.S. response broadens to include both a focus on containment of the virus and limiting its impact.”
He pointed back to previous outbreaks like the H1N1 flu virus, SARS and Ebola — all very tense moments in modern history.
The point is: We scare too easily.
For sure, health care providers should be on the lookout for patients who have traveled to coronavirus-affected regions and patients with fever and respiratory illness but no alternative explanation, like influenza.
Because COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, there are basic public health measures that can limit its spread. Washing hands frequently, staying away from sick people or staying home if sick yourself and covering your cough or sneeze are scientifically proven as some of the best and most practical ways for individuals to stay disease-free, the medical experts agree.
Despite the images on television and online, masks are not recommended for use by most Americans and hoarding of masks can actually hurt the response by reducing the supply available for medical professionals who need them.
“We should be cautious and take appropriate measures to prepare and protect ourselves, but we should not be afraid,” Adams wrote. “We've been through this before and no place in the world is better prepared to handle this challenge. Let's turn fear into actions that will help us all stay safe.”
And that means putting trust in the systems — and the media — here to help us get through this crisis, as well.
