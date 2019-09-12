As if we did not have enough things to worry about. How about high-tech neighborhood watches that actually infringe on our civil liberties?
Ring, a video doorbell sold by Amazon, is the latest infiltration into Americans’ everyday lives. While it offers customers convenience and a sense of security, it’s also attracting scrutiny.
And rightly so.
Amazon is proving it is becoming Big Brother, or in more modern nomenclature, a Black Mirror.
The company already dominates how we shop; its Web Services arm is the backbone of numerous internet companies; and its Prime Video and Music services are angling to become primary ways that we watch and listen to media.
Now Ring cameras are stoking fears that Amazon is further encroaching on people’s privacy as Ring turns neighborhoods into surveillance operations for police, and profits from the false perception that crime is on the rise. The company’s social media app, where users can share the surveillance their devices record, has been shown to exacerbate racial stereotypes and profiling.
The agreements with more than 400 law enforcement agencies across the country, including one in Chittenden County, raised eyebrows among more traditional home-security organizations and privacy organizations who say a web of self-surveillance poses some untested privacy concerns.
Partnerships give police a direct portal through which they can request video from Ring users in the event of an active nearby crime investigation. Ring users are not required to give video to police and their identities are kept secret, but Amazon has been coaching police on how to more successfully get video from Ring users without a warrant, according to Vice. Ring users who are victims of a crime, of course, may choose to share video with police of their own accord.
These partnerships also give police departments discounts on Ring products, which they can extend to their communities. While on the surface, that could seem like a plus for citizens, it raises issues of competitive fairness and what role private companies should play in the public justice system.
The Washington Post reported last month that Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward Markey has requested details on the company’s agreements with police departments, citing “serious privacy and civil liberty concerns” that he said could violate peoples’ rights.
“The integration of Ring’s network of cameras with law enforcement offices could easily create a surveillance network that places dangerous burdens on people of color and feeds racial anxieties in local communities,” the senator wrote in his letter. He also raised alarms about Amazon’s development of facial recognition technology.
Ivan Spector, president of the Virginia-based home surveillance trade organization The Monitoring Association, originally put out a statement stating that the app lacks transparency and later put out a new statement.
“Over the course of the past week, TMA has followed up on some of the recent reporting regarding Ring and its law enforcement partnerships. Based on our findings, we believe that the reports contain numerous inaccuracies and we regret that our earlier statement was premature and wish to retract it,” he said. “It has become apparent that Ring has not only been partnering with police departments in a transparent manner but has also been providing hardware specifically to low-income neighborhoods in an effort to reduce crime in neighborhoods.”
Acquired by Amazon for $839 million last year, Ring sells Wi-Fi products that integrate with its social media app called Neighbors, where users can post videos of suspicious activity and crimes outside their front doors, as well as view posts from other people within a 5-mile radius.
Ring’s low-cost security devices are part of the fastest-growing segment of smart devices, with shipments expected to grow about 21% every year through 2023, according to the market research firm IDC. Ring says it has “millions of users” worldwide but wouldn’t provide a specific number.
For full access to Ring’s capabilities, on top of device costs users pay a subscription fee that ranges from $30 (video saving and sharing) to $100 (professional monitoring) annually.
Many Americans would argue that price is worth the peace of mind, and say the technology is “cool” and “useful.” Already, our phones and other devices we have inside our homes (Alexa, for example) are always listening and helping us to make choices or decisions, even before we ask a question.
This technology is creepy, especially Ring. It has the potential to be used as a weapon — not a tool.
Convenience, it would appear, has a cost. And it’s our privacy.
