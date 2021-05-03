We find ourselves in a fun game of Whack-a-Mole.
Just as we school a town about abiding by the public meeting law, another one pops up needing the same lesson. Likewise, we ask a municipality or law enforcement agency to clarify the most basic of information, and we are denied, forcing us to file a public records request.
What they don’t seem to understand is that as the eyes and ears of the public, it is our job to whack them when they decide to step out of line. Similarly, we have no problem with filing public records requests; we do it all of the time.
None of these public officials are hurting us by forcing us to do our jobs. They are hurting the public that has a right to know how they conduct themselves in open session. And they hurt their integrity in the meantime. Suffice it to say, there are officials in some communities in Vermont that do not care they are violating the law: it is more important to have control.
So we offer the top five violations our news staff is observing:
No. 5: Refusing to post public notices according to state statute. One of the requirements is that these notices be posted in a print publication (aka newspaper). Most towns declare a “newspaper of record,” but when said newspaper is also pointing out your indiscretions, it’s not so easy to pay taxpayer dollars to place meeting warnings in print. The option we are seeing? Post the content in a newspaper far from the eyes of the public that needs to see it (fulfilling the state requirement) but making it very challenging for members of the public to find out what is happening at an upcoming meeting.
No. 4: Refusing to post meeting minutes in a timely fashion. State law is pretty clear that draft minutes of public meetings need to be posted within days of a meeting being gaveled to an end. Again, the minutes are posted so that individuals who were unable to attend the meeting can see the decisions (and a summary of the discussion) that was made on the town’s behalf. Some towns say they will only post minutes that a meeting happened, and are refusing to post the minutes (again in public locations) until after they have been approved by the body for whom they reflect. Nope, bad form.
No. 3: Pushing the portion of the meeting devoted to public comments to the end of a meeting’s agenda so that anyone who wants to gripe or offer an opinion might have to sit through hours of other businesses first. Responsible (and receptive) boards put public comments early on the agenda to accommodate citizens; boards that want to silence (or ignore) detractors make the process tedious and frustrating. (We call it Pushing The Public to the F***-It Threshold.)
No. 2: Putting strict limitations on who can speak and for how long. A few towns have some Academy Award-winning board members who claim they do not know how to use Zoom and yet expertly mute detractors or “miss” them in the search for individuals in the virtual audience who might have two cents to throw on the kitty. Similarly, these same Luddites seem to allow filibustering on positions they agree with; but are quick to shut off and limit discussion on topics with which they disagree.
No. 1: Avoiding public discourse entirely by holding discussions in private by declaring the portion of the meeting is being held in executive session. Again, Vermont law is quite clear about when a public body can go into executive session (personnel matter, pending litigation, real estate deal). Likewise, executive session has to be conducted by jumping through a set number of hoops designed to make it clear to the general public and the media when the board is leaving the public session (and why); and once they return from the discussion, they have to reconvene the public meeting and reveal what action was taken in private. Municipality after municipality right now, as more citizens are tuning into public meetings (especially when there are controversial issues at play), is misusing executive session in order to hold private discussions of topics the public needs to be privy to. And, being a violation of state law, these office-holders are ignoring the fact that their “decisions,” if challenged in a court of law, would be found to be null and void. At taxpayers’ expense, by the way.
This is a long way of pointing out that while most elected officials, whether it is a town clerk, or a Select Board member, or the local energy committee, are doing good work on behalf of the communities they serve. But there are individuals in positions of power who are thumbing their noses at the public (and the media) to suggest they are above the law and will not be abiding by rules and statutes that could get in the way of their agendas.
So we will continue to be monitoring these meetings, and calling municipalities out when they pop up with another indiscretion or misguided attempt at obfuscating the laws focusing on open meeting public records. But we encourage you, as the public who put these individuals in office, to also hold them accountable. Because it seems pretty obvious that if the individuals do not know, they need to be put on notice. If they do not care, they need to be removed. And named by name.
Stay tuned.
