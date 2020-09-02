Feeling cynical yet? You’re not alone.
In a line made famous in 1967’s “Cool Hand Luke”: “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
According to J.P. Singh, a professor of international commerce and policy at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, “One party offers a vision of an America that once was, and wants to make that great again; the other offers an idealistic vision of an America that is evolving, a work in progress. Depending on where you stand politically, the former vision seems delusional, the latter unhinged from sensible governance tools. … Both may seem like distortions of conservatism and liberalism of the past. There is even a burgeoning consensus that the political parties are over.”
Singh’s opinion was in a widely circulated op-ed that appeared in The Hill on Wednesday.
The professor argues that while the parties have morphed into something else, “some old cultural values of what it means to be conservative or liberal still resonate. They may seem like the dying gasps of once-coherent ideologies, but they offer competing notions of what America has been or could be.”
Singh writes, “The political divisiveness of the year 2020 makes it hard to locate any type of ideal cultural values. … The Republican version sees the national pyramid as crumbling. The answer to that conundrum? Law and order, even if it means encouraging militias to roam our streets. … The Democratic version offers liberal values as a fight for the soul of the nation. Also, it overlooks the dark past of its own leaders, who now espouse the fight for this soul.”
“Law and order” is the new rallying cry?
In a political analysis for the Associated Press, reporters Zeke Miller and Steve Peoples examined the mantra.
“For much of the summer, the Republican president flirted with the bumper-sticker slogan championed by Richard Nixon and George Wallace in 1968. But (President) Trump sharply increased his focus on law and order after a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times last week as Blake’s three children watched, sparking protest-related violence,” they wrote.
Trump toured the Midwestern city this week, meeting with law enforcement officials and businesses affected by the protests. He largely ignored Blake’s family. Trump referred to protest-related violence as “domestic terror” while decrying “violent mobs” that demolished or damaged two dozen local businesses. “Kenosha has been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots,” he declared.
Miller and Peoples write, “The president’s shifting message, which draws from Nixon’s half-century-old political playbook, carries risks just nine weeks before Election Day. … it ignores the health and economic crises affecting tens of millions of Americans under Trump’s watch. Democrat Joe Biden has repeatedly accused Trump of surrendering to the pandemic, and the president’s focus on isolated incidents of violence amid such widespread suffering threatens to reinforce Biden’s point. … Second, history suggests that Trump’s strategy won’t work given that any violence that occurs is happening under his presidency.”
They note that Nixon invoked law-and-order rhetoric to win white voters in 1968, but he was forced to abandon it once he became the incumbent, according to Princeton University history professor Kevin Krause. Nixon adopted a new message after Republicans suffered deep losses in the 1970 midterm elections when they sought to resurrect law and order as a focus.
Here we are, 50 years later: Trump’s GOP also suffered deep losses in the 2018 midterms after the president warned that a massive caravan of Latin American immigrants was trying to cross the southern border — a variation of the same message he’s embracing this year. Instead of immigrants in 2020, however, Trump’s peddling notions of dangerous mobs of largely African-American rioters.
“The problem is, if you’re the incumbent, you represent the law and the order,” Krause said. “An incumbent who presses the issue is effectively making the case for his opponent, not himself.”
Krause noted that Biden has already borrowed a page from history to challenge Trump’s strategy. The Democratic nominee used the same “are you better off?” rhetoric successfully employed by Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan when they defeated incumbent presidents.
“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?” Biden asked Monday. “He keeps telling us if he was president you would feel safe. Well, he is president.”
Trump is betting his political future on law and order. If that is the solution, it implies there needs to be a problem to fix. So hold on tight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.