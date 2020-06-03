In the absence of leadership, we are fortunate leaders are standing up right now. Their voices are badly needed.
Former President Jimmy Carter called for Americans in positions of power and influence to fight racial injustice, saying “silence can be as deadly as violence.”
The 95-year-old former president addressed the angry and sometimes violent protests that have roiled the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Carter never mentions President Donald Trump’s handling of the protests and the racial unrest that has fueled them. “We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this.”
“We all must shine a spotlight on the immorality of racial discrimination,” Carter said. “But violence, whether spontaneous or consciously incited, is not a solution.”
He said his decades working to improve human rights worldwide have taught him that people of influence can’t remain silent. “People of power, privilege and moral conscience must stand up and say ‘no more’ to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between whites and blacks, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy.”
Former president George W. Bush addressed the nationwide protests in a solemn yet hopeful statement, commending Americans demonstrating against racial injustice and criticizing those who try to silence them. “There is a better way — the way of empathy and shared commitment, and bold action, and a peace rooted in justice,” Bush said in the statement. “I am confident that together, Americans will choose the better way.”
Describing himself as “anguished” by the death of Floyd, who died more than a week ago after his neck was held under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, Bush urged white Americans to seek ways to support, listen and understand black Americans who still face “disturbing bigotry and exploitation.”
Bush’s statement does not mention the name of our current president, but serves as a call for compassion and unity presents a stark contrast to Trump’s more inflammatory rhetoric.
“The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving,” Bush said. “Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place. … We can only see the reality of America’s need by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed and disenfranchised.”
Bush also seemed to offer a veiled criticism of the aggressive stance taken by some police against protesters, saying, “It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future.”
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. On Wednesday night, he did a livestream that had more than 35,000 people tuning in.
Obama is signaling a willingness to sharply critique Trump, and fill that national leadership void. He called for turning the protests over Floyd’s death into policy change and urged specific reforms to ensure safer policing and increased trust between communities and law enforcement.
In a lengthy written statement, Obama said while he understood that millions of Americans were eager to “just get back to normal” when the pandemic abates, it shouldn’t be forgotten that normal life for people of color in the U.S. involves being treated differently on account of their race.
“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal,’” Obama wrote.
Tensions across the country have escalated further in the days since the former president’s statement.
And Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president, mounted one of his most aggressive attacks against Trump this week, deriding the president’s disregard of core constitutional values and blistering him for being “more interested in power than in principle.”
“He thinks division helps him,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said in a speech at Philadelphia’s City Hall. “This president today is part of the problem and accelerates it,” Biden said. “I won’t fan the flames of hate,” Biden said. “I’ll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain.”
This moment needs strong leadership and sound voices of reason and experience. These messages are clear, from voices who have represented Americans for decades now. We must listen, and have the courage to act.
