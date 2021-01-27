Most local and school budgets are being considered or have been approved by local boards in advance of March 2, Town Meeting Day. And in most cases, we know who is running for municipal and school board seats.
Because of extenuating circumstances, there are a handful of communities that have decided to postpone the process until there is more solid information available about the spread of COVID and more firm numbers from the state, at least as far as school budgets.
Suffice to say, this will be a different kind of town meeting season. And we need to be mindful of that fact.
There are a few things to consider.
Last year’s town meeting may have been the last time many of us sat together at a large gathering without wearing a mask. It was just a few days later that the governor imposed the first of several emergency orders asking us to wear masks, wash hands, keep social distance — the first steps toward our “new normal.” It seems unlikely there could ever be a floor vote in 2021, and voting on townwide issues — ballot items, local elections, bond issues, and even charter changes in some cases — will resemble last year’s town meeting, the primary in August or the General Election in November. The “tradition” is being reworked.
But that reworking will bring certain challenges as well. Most towns are using online internet forums such as Zoom. That has made the public process more accessible to residents who want to log in and watch or participate in the local democratic process. That has led to more discussions, often broader conversations about local issues, which is how it should be. Townspeople should know and have a say in what elected officials are deciding upon — especially when it is on their behalf. As is often the case, even without a pandemic disrupting every facet of our lives, that public participation has been spotty — really only garnering attention for hot-button issues. And when the Zoom room fills up, the “process” can become tricky, confusing and chaotic. (It’s often hard to tell if “citizens” are in the meeting, or if there are imposters in the ranks to troll and be disruptive, which has happened in several communities dealing with big-ticket controversies.)
So what will that mean for local elections. Typically, communities host forums and debates so that members of the community can “meet” the people who want to be voted in. It offers a preview of how candidates stand on issues, and how they stand up when representing themselves to the town or school district. While Zoom, and forums like it, provide access to such forums, they can be cumbersome when it comes to the vetting process of public participation.
It will be important during the next few weeks for candidates to be clear about the reasons they are running, and how they stand on major local issues. Because suddenly, this is not a folksy interaction — it is a risky proposition that potentially steals viewers’ time away from other things. It will come down to messaging and public “performance.”
And given the divisiveness of the political landscape currently, individuals running for office had better be prepared for partisan questions, including how they stand on social justice issues, including concerns over diversity, race, law enforcement, climate change and other topics that are on the minds of voters right now.
And there likely are going to be some privacy issues surrounding freedom of speech, as well. Several local officials across Vermont (and many more across the nation) have taken heat or even been forced to resign because of controversial postings they made on personal social media accounts. That’s definitely a thing, and communities are so small (and screenshots are so easy to take and share) that people running for office need to be called out on postings they have shared in public — and social media is considered public.
In the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the transfer of power in the White House, we have seen public officials (and potential candidates) being called out. Not that they are not entitled to their personal opinions, but in this day and age, know that you will be judged if your desire is to turn the public spotlight on yourself. Act civily and thoughtfully.
Lastly, going into this town meeting season, voters need to make sure the individuals who are running seem capable of making tough decisions. Because through the next few years, at every level of government, there are going to be some very tough fiscal decisions that need to be made in order to get the economy back on track, and our Main Streets filled up again.
We do not need legacy candidates or rubber-stampers. Local leaders are going to have to lead — by example and in practice.
