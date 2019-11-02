A week ago in this space we observed that the title of the 2006 documentary film tracking former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign to alert the public and world leaders to the impending perils of climate change perfectly captured the dilemma before us. Because it will not yield to our wish that it be otherwise, and because combating climate change requires thinking and doing things differently — in many ways, radically differently — from our norm since the onset of the Industrial Revolution, it is “an inconvenient truth.”
The Republican Party, including its national leaders and the GOP voters who put them in office, will very likely be confronted soon with an inconvenient truth of their own. As the week closed, the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives introduced a resolution formally detailing the procedures the House will follow in exploring pre-impeachment allegations of misconduct against the president of the United States, and doing so publicly so that Americans will hear directly from witnesses testifying before the House Intelligence Committee and, ultimately, the House Judiciary Committee.
It’s very likely that the testimony will affirm, and possibly strengthen, the case against the president: that he pressured the recently elected president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to declare publicly that his government would open an investigation into one of Trump’s domestic political opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden. The allegations against Biden (in essence, that he meddled in Ukrainian affairs to hide wrongdoing by his son, Hunter) seem never to have been substantiated.
But, simply by pressuring the Ukraine president to provide dirt on a U.S. political rival, if it is shown that he did so, Trump would have violated the foreign emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits government officials, including a president, from receiving anything of value (a political advantage) from foreign governments. To block the delivery of $391 million in defense aid that had been approved for Ukraine by Congress, until Trump got what he wanted from Zelensky, compounds the original, alleged, offense.
Over the past two weeks, testimony in closed committee hearings by respected, high-ranking foreign service and national security personnel — men and women who finally broke the logjam of orders from the White House that people not cooperate or respond to committee subpoenas — has pointed to the probability that these allegations will be proven. And instead of learning about opening statements that were made public by the witnesses before they disappeared into the committee rooms, and hearing comments made to reporters by committee members following their sometimes day-long testimony, Americans will see, read and hear from the witnesses themselves.
This is what Republicans have said they wanted. Their representatives on the committees of inquiry could have relayed their own views about the substance of those testimonies, but mostly chose instead to protest what they described as the Democrats’ “secretive” process. They seemed to think it a better alternative than to confront the inconvenient truths emerging behind those closed doors. (Another inconvenient truth is that the Republican-appointed Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr assembled his impeachment case against President Bill Clinton by using the equally non-public venue of a grand jury.)
The House Democrats have now proceeded to a meticulously crafted, public process that they envision as a way not only to construct specific articles of impeachment for trial in the U.S. Senate, but also to bring definition and decorum to their inquiries.
What they have not said, but no doubt anticipate, is the parallel mayhem that will emerge from the White House as the president loudly and violently slurs and insults everyone who presents inconvenient testimony.
Nor is he likely to alter his compulsive, impulsive course of obstruction by setting people under his control free to testify. The House rules foresee this; their response will be to bar Trump’s attorneys from cross-examining witnesses until he ceases and desists. It’s hard to imagine him doing that — Trump cease and desist? — and if he doesn’t, the House, perforce, will draft its articles with less amelioration than Trump might achieve if he cooperated. He and his minions will somehow use that very fact, though self-imposed, to attempt to undermine the case against him in the U.S. Senate.
The country has endured three impeachment procedures in its history (though the case against Richard Nixon was dropped before it reached trial in the Senate, when he resigned and boarded a helicopter, pathetically flashing his V-for-victory gestures). Somehow we have survived them all.
As divided as we are, however, it seems to be no foregone conclusion that we’ll emerge, resolved and functional, from the other end of this one. That’s another inconvenient truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.