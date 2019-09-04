When Boris Johnson won election as head of Britain’s Conservative Party, also known as the Tories, and thereby succeeded Theresa May as the nation’s prime minister in July, British journalist James Butler published a commentary in The New York Times titled, “Boris Johnson Is How Britain Ends.”
Johnson’s ascendance was the product of dysfunction. Britain voted, fairly narrowly, by public referendum to separate from the European Union in June of 2016, with “Brexit” advocates winning just 51.9 percent of the vote. It was, and is, an example of the hazards of governing by referendum, a peril to which California can attest, with its serial, disruptive referenda subject to later reversal in courts and elsewhere.
Referenda can be seen as the purest form of democracy — everyone getting an equal say, bypassing “representatives” whose votes within some legislative chamber might not reflect the wishes of their constituent majorities, and who may be subject to other influences. But, they tend to be decisions guided more by emotion than by understanding of the complexities surrounding public issues (or, in fact, a willful disdain for complexities). British “Brexiteers” were motivated largely by forces similar to those arising in presumably stable nations elsewhere in Europe, and in the United States: discomfort with the cultural changes and economic uncertainties arising as human beings repopulate the planet in unforeseen ways.
And so the Brexiteers won, Prime Minister David Cameron (an opponent) resigned, and Theresa May took over, vowing to honor the decision her country’s voters had made and lead the country out of the European Union. To the consternation and rage of British MPs (members of Parliament), she was unable to forge an agreement with the EU that they deemed acceptable.
May was, arguably, the wrong person for the job. If ever a task called for personal warmth, creativity, conciliation and inspiring leadership, it was the task of 1) convincing the EU, which has nothing to gain and everything to lose (the risk of further defections), to ease Britain’s transition; and 2) to unite a divided and hostile citizenship to embrace changes that are likely to be more disruptive than they ever bargained for. Devoid of those, admittedly rare, attributes, May failed.
And now it devolves to Boris Johnson, whom the columnist, Butler, considers the very worst man for the job, and who, he argues, presents an existential threat to the kingdom itself.
“Boris Johnson, to whom lying comes as easily as breathing … faces the most complex and intractable political crisis to affect Britain since 1945,” wrote Butler. “Tackling Britain’s deep divisions requires depth of character, conviction and principle, none of which (Johnson) has ever hinted at possessing. … Mr. Johnson … is a man well practiced in deceit, a panderer willing to tickle the prejudices of his audience for easy gain. His premiership could bring about the end of Britain itself.”
Most alarming is that Johnson seems to be careening toward a “no-deal Brexit” by the next deadline, which is Oct. 31. Leaving the EU with no structure for new political and economic relationships would, in the estimation of most informed observers, be catastrophic for the British economy, likely leading to shortages of food, fuel and medicine, and disrupting the exchange of goods and products critical to British manufacturing and jobs. Ports and borders seem doomed to sustained chaos.
As if to prove Butler’s personal criticism, Johnson in recent days has said he’s had productive, encouraging negotiations with the EU — a claim no EU official has confirmed. And he’s used a procedure called prorogation (similar to an “executive order” by our president), which empowers him to suspend Parliament for several weeks and thus shorten any opportunity for opponents to present, debate and possibly pass a resolution forbidding a no-deal Brexit.
Turmoil has ensued. A large percentage of the Tory faction has left, or threatened to leave, the Party. Johnson, in response, has kicked them out. Butler cites talk among Scottish leaders of holding a new referendum on separating from Great Britain (Scots mostly voted to oppose Brexit in 2016). The Irish, he says, are contemplating reuniting British-aligned Northern Ireland (which also opposed Brexit) with the independent, EU-aligned Republic of Ireland.
We are not, or should not be, disinterested observers. The Trump administration seemingly has its appetite whetted by the prospect of some economic realignment by which the U.S. could gain trade advantages with Britain. We ought to care more about the well-being of our allies, and the pending dissolution of a system that has sustained peace and profitability in Europe since shortly after World War II. For once, it’s not about us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.