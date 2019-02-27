Members of Congress could not wait to get their claws into Michael Cohen on Wednesday. As the nation looked on, the former personal lawyer to Donald Trump alleged that the 45th President of the United States had in fact committed crimes while in office.
Republicans were quick to note that Cohen is a felon, convicted on charges of lying to Congress and tax evasion. Why should they trust the word of a man so willing to deceive?
Cohen’s answer: He was greedy and ambitious, and he was getting paid to protect one of the richest men in the world.
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee were equally unkind toward Cohen, but they also were more willing to use Cohen’s insider knowledge to undermine the credibility of the president. It was the validation they needed.
Regardless of the partisan posturing and theatrics that played out, Cohen painted a grim picture.
“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” he said.
As evidence, Cohen provided:
— A copy of a check Trump wrote from his personal bank account — after he became president — to reimburse Cohen for the hush money payments he made to cover up Trump’s affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign.
— Copies of financial statements for 2011–2013 that he gave to such institutions as Deutsche Bank.
— A copy of an article with Trump’s handwriting on it that reported on the auction of a portrait of himself — he arranged for the bidder ahead of time and then reimbursed the bidder from the account of his nonprofit charitable foundation, with the picture now hanging in one of his country clubs.
— And copies of letters Cohen wrote at Trump’s direction that threatened his high school, colleges and the College Board not to release his grades or SAT scores.
“I hope my appearance here today, my guilty plea and my work with law enforcement agencies are steps along a path of redemption that will restore faith in me and help this country understand our president better,” he stated.
The dramatic testimony to Congress will certainly intensify legal issues facing the president in the criminal and civil investigations that are swirling around him, and Cohen is hoping it gives him a better chance at less jail time.
Cohen’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, including Vermont Congressman Peter Welch, was a remarkable personal and political rebuke to the president from a lawyer who served Trump with fierce loyalty for more than a decade.
To many watching the pointed questions from lawmakers, Cohen seemed like a solid witness. True, he may be a paid hack and a seasoned liar who recorded his clients — including Trump — and conducted himself quite unethically over time. But he appeared before Congress contrite and frank in his explanations over his lying and motivations. Somehow, to many pundits, that gave him a sheen of credibility.
That was all people needed. It was as though lawmakers wanted to believe a liar as if his words were that mirage for which they thirsted.
Nothing Cohen revealed dramatically altered what is known about any legal case against the president. The relevant laws are complex and the president’s lawyers have repeatedly argued he did not violate them. (And, they note, there is a Justice Department policy that asserts that a president may not be indicted while in office.)
Yet, the president’s Fixer in Chief — who acknowledged Wednesday he worked to intimidate or influence more than 500 individuals over a 10-year period — seemed consistent in the president’s motivations: Cohen alleged Trump committed crimes while in office, spewed disgusting racist comments with abandon, engaged in extensive personal and financial grift, directed subordinates to carry out his dirty work and was excited to hear that a hostile foreign power was sabotaging our democracy on his behalf.
Cohen admitted he engaged in criminal activity to help Trump defraud the voters en route to the White House, denying them information about large campaign finance expenditures designed to cover up alleged affairs.
“It is painful to admit that I was motivated by ambition at times. It is even more painful to admit that many times I ignored my conscience and acted loyal to a man when I should not have. Sitting here today, it seems unbelievable that I was so mesmerized by Donald Trump that I was willing to do things for him that I knew were absolutely wrong.”
Cohen will pay for that. Will Trump?
