Believe it or not, the pandemic has not been all bad.
A study done last year by the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont found that during the pandemic, more Americans have connected with nature.
People in the study — who ranged from stuck at home to stressed in essential worker jobs — reported significant increases in outdoor activity during COVID-19, especially among women, according to a news release issued by UVM last month.
“Specifically, we report how COVID-19 changed the type of nature activities Vermonters engaged in, the frequency of that engagement, and the values associated with those interactions,” the study states.
Outdoor activities seeing the largest increases were: watching wildlife (up 64%), gardening (57%), taking photos or doing other art in nature (54%), relaxing alone outside (58%), and making their masked and distanced way on walks (70%).
Acccording to the data, people also experienced a shift in why they value nature. During the pandemic, respondents said in nature they cherished a greater sense of mental health and wellbeing (59%), exercise (29%), appreciating nature’s beauty (29%), sense of identity (23%) and spirituality (22%), along with other less common values.
“These data are like a treasure chest of the pandemic moment: a record of how people have been thinking about their relationship with the rest of the world in a time of great upheaval,” says Rachelle Gould, the study’s senior author.
Besides Gould, the research was overseen by Joshua Morse, Tatiana Gladkikh and Diana Hackenburg.
According to the study's abstract, “The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly modified Earth’s social-ecological systems in many ways; here we study its impacts on human-nature interactions. We conducted an online survey focused on peoples’ relationships with the non-human world during the pandemic and received valid responses from 3,204 adult residents of the state of Vermont.”
According to the study, “Shifts in human-nature interactions may potentially change how nature benefits us and how we value nature. ... With populations worldwide facing increased vulnerability to disasters, we need to look more closely at how nature’s values and benefits respond to and possibly help mitigate crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Not everyone experienced more nature equally. Differences were tied to factors including gender, income and employment, and whether people lived in urban or rural areas, the release stated.
Women increased their nature use in more ways than men. Across the six most common nature activities in the study, women were 1.7 (gardening) to 2.9 (walking) times more likely to report increasing outdoor activity than men. Men were not more likely than women to report increased engagement in any activities, it stated.
While the study advances our understanding of gender differences during COVID-19, the researchers plan to inspect this finding further. They wonder if women had a greater need for stress relief during the pandemic, and are potentially more likely than men to turn to nature for that.
“More research is needed, but our preliminary analysis suggests that, during the pandemic, women are more likely than men to report increased importance of values that include mental well-being, beauty, exercise, familiarity with landscape, and fun,” says Gould. “Our next step is to analyze the qualitative data to explore this result more fully.”
Those who lost their jobs during the pandemic also had higher odds of reporting increased gardening, relaxing socially, walking and wildlife watching. “This suggests that COVID-19 is overturning the idea that nature and its benefits — from stress reduction to social connection — are becoming ‘luxury goods,’” Hackenburg is quoted as saying.
Very few peer-reviewed studies have been published on the issue of Americans visiting nature during the pandemic, despite media reports and personal experience that suggest it is happening. The study is considered further unique because it explores not only changes in activities, but also people’s values toward nature.
The study confirms what we, as Vermonters, know already. It is at the heart of our quality of life: Human nature depends on nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.