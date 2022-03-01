There are 15 (or was it 16?) traffic lights between our home and Hannaford's. The other day, between here and there, I only hit one red light. And, between there and here, I only hit one red light, as well. Isn't that amazing? After these two long years, a return to some sense of normalcy in our lives may arrive just in the nick of time for me! Stay well and stay positive everyone.
Linda Mattsson
Rutland
