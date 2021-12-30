This is not a good look for Vermont: Our lawmakers don’t want to return to Montpelier to govern in person until the number of COVID-positive cases has gone down … yet we are fully expecting our educators and kids to be back in school on Monday despite a slapdash attempt to get tests out to families.
According to a report in VTDigger this week, the Joint Rules Committee unanimously voted to recommend the House and Senate open the upcoming session remotely. According to VTDigger, under the plan, legislators tentatively would return to the State House in person on Jan. 18, two weeks after their Tuesday start date.
“In those two weeks, the committee said it wants to keep an eye on caseloads, hear from public health experts and decide on a longer-term path forward,” the report from VTDigger states.
On Dec. 16, the committee had voted in favor of a plan to return to an in-person session with rules for vaccination, testing and masking, VTDigger reported, adding that the Senate Rules Committee already had voted on Dec. 22 to begin remotely for the first week of the new session, citing Omicron.
Lawmakers ought to be worried. So should the Agency of Education.
On Thursday, the state reported 1,352 new COVID cases, up from 937 cases the day before. It was a new one-day record. The state’s seven-day average has risen to 591 cases per day.
Hospitalizations due to COVID have stayed around 56, with 19 individuals in ICU. Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont has seen 471 deaths.
Vermont officials are downplaying the spike, saying that antigen tests could skew testing results, and that testing over the holiday week has likely been inconsistent in reporting.
The seven-day positivity rate — the percent of PCR tests coming back positive — hit a record-setting 7.3%, up from 5.6%, according to state data.
According to the Associated Press, more than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average. Our front-page story today points to pediatric cases at unprecedented levels since the start of the pandemic.
New cases per day have more than doubled during the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, the AP reported.
“The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus,” one published report noted in summary.
The picture is certainly grim.
The number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week.
While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind cases, the hospital figures may reflect both the protection conferred by the vaccine and the possibility that omicron is not making people as sick as previous versions. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed during the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.
Closer to home, during testimony leading to the Joint Rules Committee’s decision, there were discussions about the possible spread of the virus inside the nation’s smallest capitol building. But that is precisely why some lawmakers are concerned: it is cramped, especially in some committee rooms; and hallways can be narrow and congested, even with masking and safety protocols in place. Another worry seems to be that a quorum of the 30 senators could delay legislative proceedings were a group of them to become ill at once.
Conversely, as we have seen from last session, working remotely is tedious, rife with technical issues as well as the potential for side conversations that are not part of the public proceedings where there are microphones and cameras catching every move and statement.
A balance of transparency is definitely required. Voters have a right to know what is being discussed. And we now believe constituents will be all ears when lawmakers, safely at home through the next few weeks, should be discussing some direct action with regard to our school systems and remote learning. It must be a priority, because adults on the front lines keeping our children in school (so their parents can keep working and keep the economic engine rolling) are eager for some real answers and leadership on their behalf.
And they might want to hear how those discussions are going, even if they have to tune into them remotely after the school bell rings.
