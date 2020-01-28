If we didn’t feel as though we were in the middle of a mess before, we can feel like we are now.
On Tuesday, President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, outlining a proposal that would give Israel most of what it has sought over decades of conflict while creating what he called a Palestinian state with limited sovereignty.
Unsurprisingly, social media caught fire, filled with anger and vitriol toward America.
In remarks, Sen. Patrick Leahy, the dean of the Senate, strongly denounced the plan.
“The President’s plan is marketed as a roadmap for peace. It is not. It is a roadmap for annexing settlements and territory, and indefinite occupation while creating the mirage of a future Palestinian ‘state.’ It is about catering to an extreme constituency for whom the Palestinians exist as a threat to be intimidated, humiliated and contained, not as a population and culture with legitimate rights, aspirations and needs,” Leahy stated.
“The Trump plan would also jeopardize Israel’s security. Israel would either become a one-party, undemocratic state that depends on the perpetual oppression of millions of desperate and resentful Palestinians, or the Palestinians would be left with a diminishing patchwork of enclaves that only the most cynical would label a ‘state.’ Either portends continuing discord, extremism and armed conflict,” he said.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Jewish Democratic candidate for the presidency, called the approach “unacceptable.”
“The United States can bring unequaled leadership to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we must use that leadership to promote a just and durable agreement. Any acceptable peace deal must be consistent with international law and multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” Sanders said. “It must end the Israeli occupation that began in 1967 and enable Palestinian self-determination in an independent, democratic, economically viable state of their own alongside a secure and democratic state of Israel. … Trump’s so-called ‘peace deal’ doesn’t come close and will only perpetuate the conflict, and undermine the security interests of Americans, Israelis and Palestinians. It is unacceptable.”
Trump’s plan would guarantee that Israel would control a unified Jerusalem as its capital and not require it to uproot any of the settlements in the West Bank that have provoked Palestinian outrage and alienated much of the outside world. He promised to provide $50 billion in international investment to build the new Palestinian entity and open an embassy in its new state.
“My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security,” the president said at a White House ceremony that demonstrated the one-sided state of affairs as he was flanked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel but no counterpart from the Palestinian leadership, which is not on speaking terms with the Trump administration.
The president insisted his plan would be good for the Palestinians and in his speech reached out to President Mahmoud Abbas, of the Palestinian Authority, calling on him to join talks to advance the proposal. “President Abbas,” he said, “I want you to know that if you choose the path to peace, America and many other countries ... will be there, we will be there to help you in so many different ways.”
It is a distraction, plain and simple.
Rather than a serious blueprint for peace, analysts called it a political document by a president in the middle of an impeachment trial working in tandem with a prime minister under criminal indictment and about to face his third election in the span of a year.
Nearly three years in the making and overseen by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the plan is the latest of numerous American efforts to settle the 70-plus-year conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. But it marked a sharp turn in the American approach, dropping decades of American support for only modest adjustments to Israeli borders drawn in 1967 and discarding the longtime goal of granting the Palestinians a full-fledged state.
This one-sided plan is manufactured drama. Leahy called it “a striking example of President Trump’s familiar playbook of delusional hyperbole over reality.”
Without question, this plan would diminish any prospects for peaceful co-existence, and as pundit after pundit has pointed out, it will damage our role as a force for stability in the Middle East.
It is not leadership to put us between a rock and a harder place.
