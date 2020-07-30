The good news: The General Election is set in stone.
More good news: Even Republicans agree that the president’s suggestion that the election be delayed is bunk.
The bad news: It seems pretty evident there is going to be a lot of doubt cast on our democratic process over the next few months, regardless of “the rules” for a federal election.
Hours after Trump’s tweet, Alexander Burns, a national political correspondent for The New York Times, posted a piece online reminding Americans that no president can cancel an election on their own.
Trump, who is trailing badly in polling of the race for the White House, said the election should be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”
Meanwhile, there is no evidence behind Trump’s other claim that widespread mail-in voting would make the election “inaccurate and fraudulent.”
Excerpting from Burns’ piece Thursday:
Article II of the Constitution empowers Congress to choose the timing of the general election. An 1845 federal law fixed the date as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
It would take a change in federal law to move that date. That would mean legislation enacted by Congress, signed by the president and subject to challenge in the courts. That is currently unlikely since the House of Representative is controlled by Democrats; the Senate is controlled by Republicans, many of whom are rebuffing the president’s suggestion.
According to Burns, “even if all of that happened, there would not be much flexibility in choosing an alternate election date: The Constitution mandates that the new Congress must be sworn in on Jan. 3, and that the new president’s term must begin on Jan. 20. Those dates cannot be changed just by the passage of normal legislation.”
While states have broad autonomy to define the timing and procedures for primary elections, they cannot change a federal election. (Several made changes on account of the coronavirus - not claims of mail-in voting fraud.)
Apparently, in 2004, the Bush administration officials had discussed putting in place a method of postponing a federal election in the event of a terrorist attack. But that idea fizzled.
During the pandemic, several states, including Vermont, tried to make it easier for voters to use mail-in ballots, helping them to avoid going to polling places on Election Day.
According to the Times, some states, like New York, have struggled to manage a flood of absentee ballots. (Officials are still counting votes more than a month after Primary Day for the 12th Congressional District.)
“That may offer a preview of what could happen on election night in November: Unless one candidate wins in a landslide, there may be no clear and immediate winner in the presidential race. But that does not mean that the election would be fraudulent, only that it may take more time to determine the victor,” Burns writes.
But voting by mail won’t lead to voter fraud, he writes.
"Numerous studies have shown that all forms of voting fraud are very rare in the United States. A panel that Mr. Trump established to investigate election corruption was disbanded in 2018 after it found no real evidence of fraud,” Burns writes. (Trump himself voted by mail in the last election.)
The grasping at straws shows the desperation.
But cheating to win has never been a good strategy.
All day Thursday, pundits and commentators were eviscerating Trump for this “extraordinary breach of presidential decorum,” as Burns calls it.
Constitutional scholars were outraged.
Democrats were outraged.
Even Republicans in stronghold states acknowledged it was an idea that would have far-reaching implications - not just for the presidency, but for them.
We should all be outraged that the suggestion that the American voter is too misguided and stupid to cast a vote is beyond unconscionable. It insults our intelligence.
The suggestion makes Trump a cheater. How about losing fair and square, please?
The date is Nov. 3.
