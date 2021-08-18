Governor, we feel the time has come.
We understand you won’t introduce a mask mandate. But you can recommend (maybe plead emphatically) that Vermonters should go back to wearing masks. We are not going to mandate vaccinations, and yet, our numbers suggest a surge. And with days before college students return for in-person classroom (and dorm) time, and with weeks before secondary schools open, this seems like a good time to fall back on the data and science and shift the narrative.
We are not saying we need another state of emergency. We are not saying that people should not go out. We are not saying people should not engage in groups. But we are saying the surge we are seeing right now is reminiscent of the surges we saw last winter.
According to the state Department of Health website’s dashboard, there were 99 new COVID cases on Wednesday. The death toll remained at 267 individuals. There were 29 cases in Vermont hospitals; nine of them in intensive care.
Bennington County saw 22 new cases on Wednesday. Chittenden County saw 36 new cases. Washington County only saw six new cases, but over the last 14 days, there have been 109 new COVID cases. In Rutland County, there were only nine new cases, but there were 77 cases reported over the past two weeks. In Franklin County, there were only eight new cases, but over the past two weeks, there were 112 new cases.
You see the same data we do. You hear the same anecdotes we do. You are bombarded with the same calls for concern. And you know the resistance factor well.
But we posit three questions: What kind of winter do we want to have? What are the implications of not putting some emphasis on mask-wearing? Do you really need to have a state of emergency before you step up on masking?
For months and months, you and this administration took solid positions. You based those decisions on data and science. Your administration was eager to get Vermonters back to a new normal — one that had the economic engine running, people engaging openly, steps taken toward recovery.
Vaccination — even with 85% of the eligible population with at least one shot — does not seem to be the insurance policy we were betting on. We are seeing a surge in cases, like much of the rest of the nation. We are hearing about breakthrough cases of COVID among the vaccinated. And, as we have stated a few times now, we are all about to head indoors to get out of the cold of fall and winter.
The Associated Press (AP) had an article in its news cycle this week that suggested the the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus has already started to disrupt the start of the school year in many parts of the country. As a result, “parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks should be required.”
According to the AP, public school authorities are committed to making up lost ground after frequent disruptions, including on- and-off remote learning, in the pandemic’s first year left millions of children behind in their studies, especially those of communities of color. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends masks in schools for students, staff and teachers.
In fact, the start of the school year comes as the country is averaging more than 130,000 new infections a day and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has soared to levels last seen in mid-February. The death toll has also risen to nearly 700 a day, the AP reports.
Hospitals in several virus hotspots say they are seeing an increase in infections and hospitalizations in children, bringing anxiety to families starting school. A handful of Republican-led states ban schools from requiring masks but many schools and districts have defied the laws and are fighting them in the courts, the AP reports.
The delta surge and rising COVID hospitalizations have stressed health facilities and prompted new restrictions in several states. The numbers here in Vermont have to be a part of that equation.
Is there adequate contact tracing?
Are we able to quash concerns and ease the minds of parents? Educators?
Summer warmth and lushness make it easy to forget that we were held hostage by COVID a year ago.
For certain, there are severe implications that come with edicts from any government.
But we feel the time has come, governor.
If we are not going to mandate vaccinations (which is also a totally feasible solution at this point in the game), at least either plead, demand or highly recommend that all Vermonters of all ages start to wear masks again well beyond the norm and guidelines. Otherwise, we can just wait for your state of emergency in November.
