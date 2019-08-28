It has been eight years to the day since Tropical Storm Irene changed the landscape of Vermont.
That historic storm changed lives and had lasting effects on our little state that have been felt since the first drops started to fall in 2011.
Two years ago, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. That struggling nation has felt the implications of that deadly natural disaster every day since. In many ways, Vermont’s recovery from Irene — because of the local and federal resources — proved to be more effective.
Today, Puerto Rico is at the edge of disaster once again.
While Vermonters remember the milestone one way, our attention should be on the pending disaster that looms to our south.
Gov. Phil Scott, who was lieutenant governor at the time Irene hit and toured the storm-ravaged state, issued a statement yesterday to mark Irene’s anniversary.
“When Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont, it caused incredible damage to our roads and bridges, our farms and businesses, and our homes and communities,” he said. “What it did not do, was damage our spirit. Immediately, we responded with resiliency and resolve in the face of devastation. We rolled up our sleeves, helped our neighbors in their time of need, and worked together to rebuild what was lost.”
He went on: “This sense of community is core to who we are as a state, and our work to recover from Irene showed that when we unite for a common purpose, we are capable of great things. … Let’s remember that unity and the strength we demonstrated; let’s remember the caring, compassion and courage shown for our fellow Vermonters; and let’s remember how this tragic day, eight years ago, became one of the finest moments in the history of our brave little state.”
Scott and the rest of the world watched reports Wednesday as the first bands of rain showered Puerto Rico’s eastern island community.
Residents were hunkered down inside their homes, bracing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Dorian in what could be the first major test since the U.S. territory saw widespread suffering and thousands of deaths in the aftermath of the last cyclone to make a direct hit.
Puerto Rico, still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria two years ago, has been watching closely as Dorian’s path shifted northward overnight. Its wind and rain was starting to strike Puerto Rico’s eastern coast and the islands of Vieques and Culebra with hurricane-force winds on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
But this is no Maria, which hit the island with Category 4 strength in September 2017, devastating it.
Dorian — which became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, with winds of about 75 mph — had slightly diminished in strength overnight and was veering north and passing by the U.S. territory, island officials said. Forecasters, including Vermont’s Roger Hill, say they expect the storm to strengthen considerably in the Atlantic before taking a turn toward Florida — where it could move into the Northeast perhaps early Monday.
The one constant with Dorian has been its unpredictability. While the storm’s winds were causing some sea surge, and it almost certainly will lash Puerto Rico with torrential rain, the island appeared to avoid a direct hit as the storm’s path shifted.
Though Dorian’s effect on Puerto Rico will be relatively tame compared with Maria, Puerto Rican officials prepared for all scenarios. Of particular concern is the possibility of damage to an improving but still vulnerable power grid that is susceptible to frequent outages; authorities also worry about thousands of homes that are still without roofs.
“This is going to be a test,” said Nick Russo, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s federal coordinating officer in Puerto Rico. “The people of Puerto Rico have been through a lot, and we have learned the lessons of the past.”
Puerto Rico has been recuperating slowly since September 2017, hobbled by delays in federal disaster-aid distribution and major political upheaval in recent months. But officials say it is nowhere near ready for the onslaught of a severe storm because of the damage Maria left in its wake. That hurricane, which engulfed almost the entire island of more than 3 million people, wiped out electric power, compromised water delivery systems and shut down telecommunications. Also, it exposed failures in emergency preparation and response, with some isolated communities not receiving any sort of help for days.
Vermont’s response was notable and historic against incredible odds and obstacles. As we all send positive thoughts to Puerto Rico and others potentially affected by Dorian, we should be grateful for our recovery, and yet ashamed at how vulnerable our nation and other nations left Puerto Rico. This is not the kind of test anyone wants to face again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.