Nearly four years after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would eliminate the federal debt in eight years, the deficit has risen by more than 16% under his presidency.
Three years into Trump’s first term as president, the national debt increased by $3 trillion, bringing it to over $23 trillion.
Last March, for the first time in history, the national debt surpassed $21 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury. The landmark came shortly after Congress passed, and Trump signed, a suspension on the federal debt limit, allowing the government to borrow an unlimited amount of money until March 1, 2019. (That’s just over a month away, folks.)
There is a concern here that seems too daunting to actually comprehend. It is definitely something we need to worry about: The national debt remains one of America’s most persistent problems. (It comes up occasionally on the campaign trail, but nowhere nearly as often as climate change or impeachment.)
According to blogger Luka Ladan, the American people certainly see addressing it as a dire need.
“According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, more than 80% of Americans believe that elected officials should spend more time addressing America’s debt crisis. Nearly 60% claim we are moving in the wrong direction on fiscal issues,” Ladan wrote.
Ladan writes that, while the reasons behind the rapidly increasing national debt are not necessarily common knowledge, Americans generally understand that the U.S. economy is saddled with debt.
As the government attempts to plug the hole between revenue and spending — the deficit — it adds to the national debt by borrowing money. Lawmakers from both parties have said this saddles future generations of Americans with huge fiscal burdens, and it could also make it extremely difficult to respond to an unforeseen shock, such as a financial crisis, a natural disaster or a terrorist attack.
But, it seems evident neither the Trump White House nor its allies on Capitol Hill want to reverse the situation.
When Trump took office the national debt was $19.9 trillion, according to U.S. Treasury data. Since then, the GOP-led Congress has passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut bill and a two-year spending deal which, together, are expected to drive the deficit and debt further upward. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates annual deficits could top $2.1 trillion per year in the next decade, which would send the national debt soaring even higher.
Trump had previously vowed to protect Medicare and Social Security, two of the most expensive government programs, from any cuts. Combined, those programs account for $1.7 trillion of the government’s $4.1 trillion budget this year. (His position on this has changed in recent days.)
Republicans railed against the national-debt level under the Obama administration, when it jumped from $10.6 trillion to $19.9 trillion, nearly doubling, but few have been as outspoken about the situation with Republicans controlling Capitol Hill and the White House.
That silence is becoming deafening.
Last year, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, famously held up the spending bill on the Senate floor, blistering Republicans for doing exactly what they had criticized the Obama administration for doing.
“I ran for office because I was critical of President Obama’s trillion-dollar deficits,” Paul said at the time. “Now we have Republicans hand-in-hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits.”
It was reported recently that the U.S. budget deficit is reaching levels that are abnormally high for a robust economy, and lawmakers from both parties are proposing ideas that would make the deficit swell even further.
The government spent $895 billion more than it brought in from taxes and other revenue sources during the past 19 months, the Congressional Budget Office said, a 35% increase from one year before.
Typically, the deficit shrinks during strong economic times, as the need for costly government support wanes and tax revenue rises.
The problem with the national debt is that a day of reckoning is inevitable.
Congress and this White House continue to be acting irresponsibly. As citizens, we cannot be silent about deficits and debt that will burden generations to come.
We need to be quizzing these presidential candidates on how to get us out of this situation. (Of course, there are a handful who want to increase the national debt in order to provide opportunities to turn the national economy around.)
Being quiet means that we are OK with the highest price our nation has ever had to pay. And we are not OK with that.
Track the national deficit yourself at http://www.usdebtclock.org/
