Before the Vermont Legislature’s bizarre act of self-immolation last week, when a House and Senate controlled by the same party (the Democrats) failed so miserably to reach accord on a paid-family-leave bill and movement toward a $15-an-hour minimum wage that a frustrated House Speaker Mitzi Johnson pulled the plug and sent her members home for the summer, something positive actually got accomplished. The Legislature agreed on a bill that will begin to weed certain plastic items out of our use stream, and thus out of our waste stream.
Plenty will be left. But it’s a start.
Regarding the Legislature’s abrupt termination on Friday: It’s difficult to legislate, and it’s easy to criticize. But what came off as a degree of brinksmanship on the part of Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe turned out to be a poor strategy. Some observers opined that the House and Senate’s failure to produce completed bills on the two workplace issues was unimportant, since, they were certain, Gov. Phil Scott would have vetoed the measures anyway. But even that would have provided clarity: this is where the Legislature stands, and this is where the governor stands. And that could be a firmer basis for proceeding on those issues in 2020 than the fizzle and disappearing act that (unless things change this week) concluded the first half of the biennium.
Furthermore, Vermont’s legislators are elected to work together and make headway on matters economic, environmental, and educational, on health care, on social supports, on justice, addiction… the gamut of issues facing our unique, and challenged, and ambitious little state.
This was, when it comes down to it, an inexcusable conclusion.
At least there was the plastics bill. S.113 was dispatched to the governor’s office on Wednesday with strong support from both the House and Senate, and the expectation is that the governor will sign it – as he should. Once the so-called “single-use plastics bill” becomes law, Vermont will be on course, starting in July 2020, to prohibit stores, restaurants, and groceries and others from sending their customers home with their purchases in those ubiquitous – typically brown or white – plastic bags. There will be no more plastic stirrers in our convenience stores, and restaurants will not provide plastic straws with their drinks unless the customer specifically requests them. Food containers made of expanded polystyrene (EPS) also will be banned.
Tackling these varied plastic products altogether, according to Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, will put Vermont at the forefront of states trying to combat the alarming scourge of plastic waste in our environment. New York and California have outlawed plastic bags, but not (yet) the straws, stirrers, and containers. Nationally, this is a faltering start at best.
An article in the January 28, 2019, issue of the New Yorker magazine catalogued this environmental obscenity in several ways, among the most striking being studies conducted by environmental engineer Jenna Jambeck of plastics going from land to sea each year. In 2016, it amounted, she said, to the equivalent of “five grocery-size bags filled with plastic going into the ocean along every foot of coastline in the world.” By 2025, those five bags will become ten. The New Yorker cited another credible scientific prediction, that by 2050 there could be more plastic than fish, by weight, in the world’s oceans.
In legislative debate this year, some opponents of a Vermont initiative contended, in essence, that the oceans are none of Vermont’s business. It’s similar to the argument that we shouldn’t sacrifice – money, convenience, or anything else – to curb greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, because it would have no discernible salubrious effect upon the world.
Yet Vermont is a citizen of the world, and should behave like a good one. Furthermore, the plastic-waste scourge is a Vermont phenomenon, too, and not just because of litter. Plastics disintegrate into microplastics, and those don’t go away. VPIRG claims these particles can be found in Lake Champlain, and why wouldn’t they be? The New Yorker cited “numerous” studies revealing that microplastic particles are detectable in table salt, canned and bottled beverages, and 94 percent of tap-water samples taken in the United States.
The voracious human race is, unfortunately, torturing the natural world and our fellow creatures in innumerable ways. We have created what might be called a “plastocene age.” Now we owe it to them and to ourselves to confront the harm we’re causing, and act to reduce it. At least that’s one thing the Legislature did before it crashed and burned last week.
