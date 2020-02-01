A front-page article this week had the American Lung Association giving Vermont a failing grade on tobacco control and prevention funding.
The annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released by the American Lung Association, came out earlier this week, and though it gave Vermont an “F” in tobacco use prevention and control program funding, it awarded “A” and “B” marks to everything else. Tobacco taxes and access to cessation service got B grades, while “smoke-free air” and “minimum age” both got an A. State officials countered the ranking by saying Vermont is doing very well, considering.
(The article noted that Vermont was far from the only state to receive an F on prevention funding. According to the American Lung Association’s website, 43 states plus Washington, D.C., got an F in this arena.)
But another report, issued just a few weeks ago, would suggest trends toward smoking or vaping continue to be an issue with school-age Vermonters.
Between February and April 2019, students at 66 high schools took the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. In all, the response represents more than 18,500 students in grades 9 through 12.
As has been the trend in other years, fewer students reported smoking. Over the past decade, the percent of students who currently smoke cigarettes has consistently and significantly decreased, the report’s findings indicate.
In the 30 days leading up to the survey, one in 10 students said they used cigarettes, cigars, or smokeless tobacco products. Over the past decade, there has been a 50% decrease in the percent of students who smoked cigarettes in the past 30 days. Current use of cigarettes decreased between 2017 and 2019 to 7%. When you look at cigarette use, specifically, male students are significantly more likely than female students to smoke; older students are significantly more likely than younger students to smoke; students of color are more likely than white, non-Hispanic students; and LGBT students are two times as likely as heterosexual/cisgender students to smoke.
Among students who smoked cigarettes, half did so on five or fewer days in the month leading up to the survey. Overall, about four in 10 smoked a cigarette on one or two days; a quarter smoked every day. On days students smoked cigarettes, most smoked one cigarettes or less. One in 10 current smokers smoked more than a pack on the days they used cigarettes.
Nearly a quarter of students reported using a tobacco product in the past year. Among students who used any tobacco products during the past year, 44% reported trying to quit.
The bad news is that many more students say they are vaping.
More than 26% of all the students surveyed reported using an electronic vaping product, or EVP. In 2019, more than two times as many students used an EVP compared to 2017.
Current EVP use does not differ by sex or race. Older students use them more, with a third of all high school seniors saying they use EVPs.
Among students who currently used EVPs, 88% reported they had used them on six or more days in the last month, with 57% reporting using them on 10 or more days, and more than three in 10 using them daily. Frequency of use among current users significantly changed between 2017 and 2019, the report showed. In fact, in 2019, current users were significantly more likely to use EVP on 20 or more days. About half as many reported using them on one or two days during the past month.
Interestingly, among students who used EVPs, users reported using them because they believed they were less harmful. Fewer than 5% said they used them because they were easier to get or cost less than other tobacco products. Compared to those in 2017, fewer students reported using them because their friends or family members used them, down from 35% to 17%. Half of all students said they used EVPs for “some other reason” other than flavors, harmfulness, trying to quit other tobacco products, availability and cost. (Ironically, 52% of users reported getting an EVP from someone else, however.)
Clearly, smokers and EVP-using students also have grown up around the use at home. Many students provided data of being around tobacco and substance abuse for much of their lives, including trying smoking or alcohol before age 13.
The results of the survey are always humbling, and often confirm many of our fears.
While the state may have received a failing grade from the American Lung Association, it seems obvious that we — as participants in the lives of our children — also need to work harder to get our grade up for the sake of our children’s long-term health.
