The election cycle in many communities across Vermont has taken some unusual twists this town meeting season. It seems indicative of our times.
We are used to individuals seeking public office knocking on doors in neighborhoods or taking part in honk and waves. They show up at public forums and debates, and they mail out leaflets to voters to introduce themselves and outline some of their positions. Typically, in local races, there is not big money involved.
But now we are seeing a fresh crop of candidates who are bringing a different kind of campaign to our doorsteps.
The Old Guard is confused and offended by the younger generation that often is speaking out now about social justice, misogyny or the lack of diversity in local politics, and the ineffectiveness of the “good ol’ boy” network that has — in many cases — managed Vermont communities for generations.
And that is part of the problem.
While it feels important for some people to say, “I’m a (insert number here)-generation Vermonter,” that should not be an automatic qualification for public office. It could actually be seen as a red flag, especially if the same family has been on a local board year after year, decade after decade. Chances are legacy has led to lethargy, and what is seen as consistency is really fostering complacency.
Communities are far more difficult to manage now than they were even 10 years ago. There is far more red tape and bureaucracy; far more to think about beside balancing the budget and making sure the roads are properly maintained, plowed and salted. In fact, there is so much regulation that goes into making sound policy, “the way we’ve always done it” could actually be a liability.
After bemoaning that “young people” are not engaged or willing to step up, we cannot tamp down their willingness to serve. We need to encourage it.
Generations consume information in different ways. Through life experiences (which are very different from age group to age group), we have seen an evolution in policy making, critical thinking and what community building should look like.
Given the shade being cast on some younger candidates running for town positions, it would seem the Old Guard is feeling threatened or intimidated by new ways of thinking because it might lead to progress or change. (And if you like your town “just the way it is,” you probably don’t want progress or change.)
Vermont needs progress and change. We need younger families moving here to settle down. We need their incomes pumping money into local economies. We need their children in our cash-strapped schools. We need them adding to the grand list. We need them paying taxes. And we need them contributing in ways that pay for that “quality of life” we say we covet and for which we say we live here. That is the price of progress.
The Old Guard Vermonter should welcome the fact that there are generations of Vermonters who know how to make videos and do graphic design, and can deliver a message in a slick and innovative way.
They need to accept that there are people who have grown up in Vermont, been educated about diversity and tolerance, against prejudice and hate. (Consider in part, this group includes a generation who grew up reading and absorbing Harry Potter, which is indicative of storytelling around team-building, inclusivity, acceptance and standing up at all costs.)
These young people are pushing for the change we always have said we were preserving for them. At some point, we need to begin that transition.
Ironically, there are some cases where young people pushing agendas and “thinking for themselves” are automatically being marginalized and characterized as “outsiders.” In many cases, they are native to the communities they want to serve. They went to school and returned to Vermont — making a conscious choice to find that quality of life — and to be part of the state’s brain trust for solutions.
For sure, in some cases, there are candidates pushing political agendas. But local politics is rarely rooted in partisanship. It is usually about wanting things for their community that will make living there better.
Passing torches should not be seen as attempts to burn bridges, or move away from Vermont tradition. But it might be about shedding light on outdated thinking — and certain prejudices.
That is what change is about. Because standing still — doing nothing — is not an option unless you want to be left behind with no chance of ever catching up.
