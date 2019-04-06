It’s hard to know what to make of Pete Buttigieg.
He sounds like a viable candidate. His positions are articulate. He is reasoned and thoughtful, focused on reform — not focused solely on Pete Buttigieg. But that could be his undoing.
You don’t know who we’re talking about?
He’s the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana. And he appears to be a real contender for the Democratic nomination for the presidency.
A late March Quinnipiac poll had Buttigieg tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, for fifth place nationally, putting him ahead of Sens. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, and Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York. Buttigieg recently announced his campaign raised more than $7 million in the first quarter of 2019, a non-trivial figure for a candidate whom almost no one took seriously when he first entered the race.
Buttigieg has a kind of dual appeal. Some moderates like his Midwestern background, elite credentials (he’s a graduate of Harvard and Oxford) and soft-spoken but knowledgeable way of discussing policy. Liberal Democrats see in Buttigieg an intellectual who could be President Donald Trump’s polar opposite, and whose focus on political reforms like abolishing the Electoral College channels their frustration with a system that feels rigged in the GOP’s favor.
This week, Buttigieg was catapulted into notice when he defended his questioning of the president’s belief in God, saying he felt obligated to call out the Republican’s “hypocrisy.”
Buttigieg, an Episcopalian and gay, drew scrutiny for comments in a USA Today interview published Wednesday in which he said Trump’s behavior is at odds with his understanding of the teachings of Christianity.
“I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith, but I would say it is hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of somebody who believes in God,” Buttigieg said. “I just don’t understand how you can be as worshipful of your own self as he is and be prepared to humble yourself before God. I’ve never seen him humble himself before anyone.”
During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Buttigieg was pressed on whether his comments were consistent with a need for “decency” in politics for which Buttigieg advocates in a recently released book.
“I work very hard to make sure when we oppose this president we’re not emulating him, but we do need to call out hypocrisy when we see it,” he said.
Buttigieg, a military veteran of the Afghanistan war, went on to criticize “people wrapping themselves in the flag who evidently faked a disability to get out of serving” in the military. That was a reference to the controversy over whether Trump received a legitimate diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels that led to his medical exemption from the military in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
As Vox noted this week, Buttigieg’s model is a good one: Explain positions in terms of universal values. Treat opponents as potential converts. Debate on merits.
“Well, I think it starts with a certain amount of humility and recognizing that how you voted doesn’t make you a good person or a bad person, and we shouldn’t think of ourselves as better human beings because of how we voted,” he said.
Buttigieg seems to have a coherent theory of what’s gone wrong in American politics, and what’s required to fix it. That’s rare, especially among presidential candidates.
“You can only go so long with this divergence that we have between the center of the American people and the center of the American Congress,” Buttigieg said. “Donald Trump was not exactly a corrective, but he was a consequence of the fact that people watched their government drifting further and further away from them in terms of what it would deliver.”
Buttigieg’s response: Restructure government so popular majorities translate more cleanly into governing majorities; eliminate the Electoral College; scrap the filibuster; and remake the Supreme Court so each party nominates the same number of justices and vacancies become less “apocalyptic.”
“The only semi-convincing justification for American exceptionalism,” Buttigieg told journalist Ezra Klein, “is this idea that America represents a way of governing, a way of doing things, that makes us all better off.”
Making governing in America great again? Being honest and principled? And putting country over personal gain?
It’s really hard to know what to make of Pete Buttigieg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.