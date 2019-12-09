In an astounding piece of modern-day journalism, The Washington Post, which famously published the Pentagon Papers in the 1970s and then defended their right to do so, has published another trove of confidential government documents.
While the newspaper’s investigation should be heralded, it — once again — provides a sobering narrative of deception and deceit by the government. Their report, The Afghanistan Papers, began publishing earlier this week. It is a multimedia blend of narrative and digital documentation. What the Post revealed is that senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, “making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable.”
It is the same sort of narrative the newspaper expertly unveiled with regard to the United States’ role in Vietnam.
This time around, rather than co-opted by internal sources who knew about defense department reports, the documents were generated by a federal project examining the root failures of the longest armed conflict in U.S. history.
“They include more than 2,000 pages of previously unpublished notes of interviews with people who played a direct role in the war, from generals and diplomats to aid workers and Afghan officials,” The Post wrote by way of introduction.
“The interviews, through an extensive array of voices, bring into sharp relief the core failings of the war that persist to this day. They underscore how three presidents — George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — and their military commanders have been unable to deliver on their promises to prevail in Afghanistan,” The Post wrote.
In all, the reporting includes more than 400 insiders who offered unrestrained criticism of what went wrong in Afghanistan and how the United States became mired in nearly two decades of warfare.
“With a bluntness rarely expressed in public, the interviews lay bare pent-up complaints, frustrations and confessions, along with second-guessing and backbiting. … With most speaking on the assumption that their remarks would not become public, U.S. officials acknowledged that their warfighting strategies were fatally flawed and that Washington wasted enormous sums of money trying to remake Afghanistan into a modern nation,” The Post wrote.
While the context of the interviews is compelling (and as we noted previously, quite sobering), it is the methodology behind the leg work that is most compelling. Once again, the information was there, waiting for good journalists to harvest it, vet it, prepare it and present it in a meaningful and comprehensive way.
The interviews are the byproduct of a project led by Sopko’s agency, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. Known as SIGAR, the agency was created by Congress in 2008 to investigate waste and fraud in the war zone. “In 2014, at Sopko’s direction, SIGAR departed from its usual mission of performing audits and launched a side venture. Titled “Lessons Learned,” the $11 million project was meant to diagnose policy failures in Afghanistan so the United States would not repeat the mistakes the next time it invaded a country or tried to rebuild a shattered one,” The Post wrote. “The Lessons Learned staff interviewed more than 600 people with firsthand experience in the war,” including Afghans who were part of the reconstruction and development programs.
The seven Lessons Learned reports show just how low we could go. And no presidency is spared the sharp criticism. The Post had to sue SIGAR in federal court — twice — to compel it to release the documents.
“We found the stabilization strategy and the programs used to achieve it were not properly tailored to the Afghan context, and successes in stabilizing Afghan districts rarely lasted longer than the physical presence of coalition troops and civilians,” read the introduction to one report released in May 2018.
The interviews also highlight the U.S. government’s botched attempts to curtail runaway corruption, build a competent Afghan army and police force, and put a dent in Afghanistan’s thriving opium trade.
The U.S. government has not carried out a comprehensive accounting of how much it has spent on the war in Afghanistan, but the costs are staggering.
The documents also contradict a long chorus of public statements from U.S. presidents, military commanders and diplomats who assured Americans year after year that they were making progress in Afghanistan and the war was worth fighting.
We commend The Post for such an important piece of journalism amid the static chatter of fake news. And we point a finger in condemnation to our leaders for — once again — letting us down and eroding our trust and faith in government.
