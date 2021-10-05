For sure, a lot of people were not happy Facebook and its products had a wee break on Monday.
It showed just how vulnerable we all are to the ginormous control the company has over our lives. And while the outage generated some humorous memes and comments on other social media platforms, it should raise concerns.
Because if the outage wasn’t enough to convince you, Frances Haugen might be.
Haugen, the former Facebook product manager turned whistleblower testified less than 24 hours after the outage about how the company deliberately markets itself in such a way as to get its hooks into us — and get us hooked.
Haugen, who worked on Facebook’s civic misinformation team for nearly 2 years until May, spoke candidly for 3 hours. She provided the public a level of insight that the company’s executives have rarely provided.
And it is as bad as we all thought.
She said Facebook had purposely hidden disturbing research about how teenagers felt worse about themselves after using its products and how it was willing to use hateful content on its site to keep users coming back.
She gave lawmakers information on what other data they should ask Facebook for, which could then lead to proposals to regulate the company.
“I’m here today because I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” she testified. “The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes.”
She went on: “Until the incentives change, Facebook will not change. Left alone, Facebook will continue to make choices that go against the common good, our common good,” she said.
In its coverage Tuesday, the New York Times noted that gaining such expansive oversight of Facebook’s closed design will be an uphill battle for lawmakers, who have publicly called for regulation of social media for years but have been unable to pass bipartisan proposals that would force greater transparency.
According to the Times, lawmakers from both parties have become increasingly motivated to pass stronger competition laws, and some bills would probably result in a breakup of Facebook’s existing business. But Haugen warned lawmakers against breaking up the company, arguing that it needs all the profitability it can get to properly police itself, especially in areas such as Africa where Facebook-owned services are the primary way people access the Internet.
Between the outage and Haugen, Facebook should be feeling the pressure that comes from being too big. Pundits after the hearing on Tuesday were saying the testimony signaled the start of a new crisis for Facebook in Washington. It galvanized lawmakers from both parties around regulatory efforts to tamp down on what they say is a wide-ranging set of the societal ills prompted by the social media giant.
During the hearing, senators repeatedly compared the company to Big Tobacco, purveyors of products that are addictive and profitable but ultimately bad. The tobacco industry was ultimately contained by landmark regulation, an action lawmakers promised to replicate.
That does not seem like an exaggeration. She more or less said: Clicks = money for the company.
The courageous testimony certainly drew criticism, a lot of it appearing on Facebook feeds around the world. Haugen was being characterized as a traitor and called far worse.
But what Haugen testified is the opposite: She revealed that a company was using its position to gain financially, gather data, shape behavior, encourage the spread of misinformation, and further divide the nation. That is not something we should celebrate.
Some of the documents she brought with her “intensified concerns on Capitol Hill about Facebook’s influence, particularly on the mental health of children and teens, a topic expected to be the key focus of the hearing.” the Times reported.
During Haugen’s testimony, Facebook vehemently denied her talking points, and went out of the way to undermine her credentials and exposure to the areas of expertise for which she claimed to have knowledge.
It is time to break up Facebook and the social media companies that feel it is OK to put profits ahead of the well-being of the people using (and misusing) their services.
Unfortunately, it has become ingrained in us. We are dependent upon it. Like addicts, many people can’t live without it. For five hours Monday, the proof was right there.
