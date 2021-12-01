The other day, we received a complaint from a reader that there had been nothing in the newspaper in recent days about the omicron variant of coronavirus. The morning after we published an Associated Press article about the new variant, we received several notices from readers complaining we were trying to scare people. One reader noted: “Stick to city council meetings.”
Coincidentally, municipalities across the state, in the wake of the news of omicron and reports that COVID positive cases and hospitalizations are up across Vermont, are talking about implementing mask mandates.
This week, at his weekly news conference, Gov. Phil Scott leveled criticism on the Vermont media that he praised a year ago as a partner in keeping Vermonters up to date and educated about the coronavirus and its spread. At that time, Vermont was the envy of the nation when it came to COVID positive cases and COVID-related deaths.
On Tuesday, the governor said reporters are hyping omicron to drum up more controversy. He and his team of administration experts admit we don’t know much about the variant, but from everything that has been reported (outside Vermont media), it doesn’t sound great.
It’s not fake news, governor. You know better.
According to the World Health Organization, which on Nov. 26, designated variant B.1.1.529 “a variant of concern” based on the evidence that omicron “has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.” According to WHO’s website, “It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, including Delta. … All variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that is dominant worldwide, can cause severe disease or death, in particular for the most vulnerable people, and thus prevention is always key.”
A year ago, the governor and his team were relying on the Vermont media to spread that word of prevention. Clearly, he’d rather we assume the best, because that was a winning strategy for a long time. But it hasn’t been for the past few months and now it’s easier to be critical of the messengers.
The governor said he is irritated the media isn’t pushing masks more in its reporting, and instead it focuses on whether masks should be mandated or not.
On Tuesday, Scott said, “many have focused on whether it’s a mask mandate to wear a mask. I’m asking people to wear your mask when indoors especially when you’re in public spaces. Having the continued debate about whether it should be mandated or whether it should be utilized is just making the problem worse from my standpoint. It’s dividing people even further, it’s hardening people further. From my standpoint, we know masks can be effective if you’re wearing them. And forcing people to wear them has not proven to be effective in many places across the country.”
Associated Press Reporter Lisa Rathke asked whether the governor thought his message about wearing masks is getting out because she’s seen some places where mask-wearing has decreased. He said he sees “more people wearing masks than I have in quite some time,” adding, “I think the message is getting out, but it’s not getting out enough. So that’s why I’m asking everyone, I’m asking the media to try and encourage the use of masks and not focus on the division between making it mandated and not. It really should be an issue of this would help in a lot of situations. So, if you could report on the beneficial use of masks while indoors while in public places that would be helpful.”
The governor also used the news conference to criticize the media coverage of omicron. Stock markets took a fall after the variant was announced late last week. Scott blamed that tumble on news organizations “that wanted to create more controversy.”
“The markets are hyper-sensitive right now and reacted because they heard bad news. And they heard the vaccines might not be effective, but nobody really knew that. It’s just unfortunate when news gets out just to create controversy and does harm. And I think it did some harm to the economy in doing so,” he said.
If it’s doing its job well, the media is asking the hard questions on behalf of the public; it examines leadership; and it questions authority. While it would be nice to spoon-feed reporters and hope there won’t be critical thinking in the ensuing regurgitation of facts, that’s not the media’s actual role. It’s not the media’s fault that the governor’s current approach to the pandemic does not appear to be working. The media will inform the public about threats to public health, whether it’s opioids, smoke in the air from wildfires, a deadly Arctic blast, or the omicron variant. The public expects that information from us.
From where he sits, we’re apparently failing the public now. Vermont schools and towns can require citizens to wear masks, and he thinks the media should report how amazing masks are. From where we sit, though, he won’t do anything on his end except encourage their use, hope no one is questioning why, and cross his fingers in the hope that things will eventually get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.