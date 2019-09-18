Apparently lying has been taken to a new level. And we all got played. Again.
Former one-time 2016 Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday at which time he acknowledged misleading the media is Trump 101.
He was mean. He was vile. He was vulgar.
And now Lewandowski apparently is running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Jeanne Shaheen, of New Hampshire.
Don Lemon, on “CNN Tonight,” noted Lewandowski stuck to the script written for him by the Trump administration when he repeatedly answered members’ questions by saying the White House had directed him not to disclose the substance of any conversations he’d had with the president.
“If we’ve learned anything today, anything at all, it is this. You can brazen your way through anything if you are Team Trump,” said Lemon, the show's host.
Lemon went on: “Democrats got played. And while they played by the rules, meaning Democrats, Lewandowski is running all over them, which does not bode well for their impeachment inquiry.”
Lewandowski, now a TV commentator and consultant who trades on his influence with President Trump, used the hashtag “Senate2020” in a prehearing tweet promoting his appearance. He requested a five-minute recess in the hearing and used it to tweet: “New website just launched to help a potential Senate run. Sign up now!”
If his testimony is any indication, he has already settled on a campaign theme: unbridled nastiness.
Columnist Dana Milbank noted on Wednesday, “He rolled his eyes. He shook his head. He questioned Democrats’ patriotism. He mocked former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s work: 'Nobody’s actually read the report.' He made a crack about Hillary Clinton’s emails and attacked 'bad' and 'shameful' federal agents, as well as 'Trump haters' trying to 'take down a duly elected president.' He said 'this fake Russia collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against the American people in our generation, if not ever.' When asked to read sections of the Mueller report by lawmakers, he refused.”
But he did have a few barbs he threw out to congressional lawmakers.
“Don’t ask me a question if you don’t want to hear my answer.”
“Could you repeat the question? I didn’t hear it. It was just a rant.”
“Unlike you sir, I don’t live in town.”
“I’m not ashamed of anything in my life, congressman, are you?”
And he admitted he lied on TV about his and Trump’s actions in the Russia probe: “I have no obligation to be honest with the media.”
Lewandowski is wildly popular among some Republicans, and he has tens of thousands of followers on social media who can't wait for his next tweet about liberal losers.
Lewandowski, like Trump, touts himself as a truth-teller while spewing lies, exaggerations and misinformation to deflect from issues or hard questions.
Another pundit noted Wednesday: “It is not enough for Lewandowski to reject the objectivity of the news media, to resist its effort to hold him and the president to account. Instead, that resistance itself is part of the fight, something to praise as part of the sprawling Trumpian political culture war. Dishonesty isn’t a last resort; instead, it’s presented as a natural response to the oppression of those who would point out lies.”
Another noted, “Lewandowski is rarely able to contain his satisfaction at scoring political points.”
It is all cavalier. It is gloss and entertainment. It is bluntness at the expense of making policy or discussing issues.
It is ratings.
But what is most troubling to us is the fact that, historically, lying to the public has been something shameful. In fact, even some small white lies — the bread and butter of American politics — led to voter rebellions.
But today, dishonesty feels like it is becoming the new normal.
And the cost of that slippery slope is not just settling for leaders lacking moral aptitude and compassion, it demonstrates to the masses that integrity is unnecessary to get ahead.
Lewandowski is a fresh example of what is wrong with America. As an educated, thoughtful electorate, we must regain our footing on this slope and defend the integrity of our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.