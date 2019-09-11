It’s downright disorienting when good news comes out of the Trump administration. More typical are policies that steadfastly take us back toward the 1950s — negating air-protection requirements at coal-burning power plants, easing mileage requirements for auto manufacturers, tossing out Obama-era efforts to curtail methane leaks at gas and oil wells — or that blatantly impose cruelties on people seeking refuge in the United States from danger and privations in their home countries of Syria, Honduras and elsewhere. (His predictable response on Monday to desperate evacuees fleeing the wreckage of their homes and communities in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian was to maintain rigid visa requirements, lest “very bad people” exploit the tragedy to enter the U.S. and somehow destroy us.)
Yet two positive developments have emerged in recent days. One is that John Bolton is out as the administration’s national security advisor.
The other is that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set itself upon a course to reduce, and eventually eliminate, the practice of subjecting animals — specifically, mammals — to laboratory testing to assess the likely impact of chemicals and other substances upon human beings. The tests are used to gauge whether the chemicals meet federal safety standards.
On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a schedule to reduce animal testing by 30% by 2025, and eliminate the studies completely — with possible occasional exceptions — by 2035. (EPA does not conduct the tests, but analyzes the results of testing done by outside laboratories.)
“We can protect human health and the environment by using cutting-edge, ethically sound science in our decision-making that efficiently and cost-effectively evaluates potential effects without animal testing,” Wheeler said.
And he made a personal case for his opposition to subjecting animals to experimentation, citing an article he had written on the subject as a college student in 1987.
“My older sister,” he noted, “is a zoologist, my younger sister is a veterinarian, so I come from this family that cares deeply about animals and the protection of animals.”
Unfortunately, Wheeler’s credibility is undermined by the fact that he is Exhibit A in Trump’s practice, through cabinet and agency appointments, of putting the fox (speaking of mammals) in charge of the henhouse.
Wheeler originally served as deputy EPA administrator, but succeeded Scott Pruitt as administrator when Pruitt resigned amid scandal a year ago. Wheeler was a former energy-industry lobbyist, one of his largest clients being Murray Energy Corp., the self-proclaimed largest coal-mining company in the U.S. Its CEO, Robert Murray, is an extremist, who urged the newly elected Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accords and cut EPA staffing by 50%. Wheeler had also served as vice president of an industry group called the Washington Coal Club.
The Natural Resources Defense Fund (NRDF) now worries that Wheeler’s new restrictions on animal testing betray a similar willingness to make the path toward approval easier for chemical companies. Alternative testing — for example, using extracted human cells in a laboratory rather than live animals — has not fully proved itself yet, according to the NRDF; it provides a quicker, less-expensive, but also less efficacious means for achieving EPA approval, to the possible peril of American consumers. NRDF makes its case passionately, and somewhat convincingly.
But Wheeler has a reasonable retort. There are so many examples of government programs and interventions leading to scientific breakthroughs, from the invention of the internet to improved gasoline mileage for automobiles.
“I really do think that with the lead time that we have in this — 16 years before we completely eliminate animal testing — that we have enough time to come up with alternatives,” he said.
The National Institutes of Health has already stopped using chimpanzees for experiments. Let’s continue on that path. Our track record regarding our fellow creatures is a poor one, whether it’s the violent, almost purposeful extinction of the great auk in the North Atlantic seas by early fishermen, the abuse of animals by the meat and poultry industries, or the million species now in peril, according to the United Nations, simply for the misfortune of coexisting with us upon Earth. We can and must do better.
As for Bolton, an unhinged hawk, ready to bomb everyone from Iran to Argentina, who famously harassed and verbally abused a female public relations executive in a Moscow hotel for two weeks in 1994, banging on her door and screaming at her over a policy disagreement (Bolton was in private legal practice at the time), he never should have been near the seat of power in the first place. Our joy at his departure is tempered only by apprehension about who comes next.
