This week, Gov. Phil Scott committed $3 million in the Working Lands program to help farmers, producers, markets and co-ops that make up Vermont’s food system.
“This will help these businesses survive and will strengthen our supply chain,” he said in his budget address. “But the challenges in this sector are significant … and we have to be able to feed ourselves — so let’s work together to find new ways to support and rebuild this important part of the economy.”
Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vermont’s economy and tradition. It is still taught at our colleges and is considered vital to our state’s economy.
In 2019, the governor signed Act 83, a response to the ongoing dairy crisis and other significant changes happening within Vermont’s agricultural and food sector, and a desire to stimulate more rural economic development as well as regional market access for Vermont products. Agriculture development is critical to the state’s long-term future and the “quality of life” we all expect from living and working here.
In the most recent progress report to lawmakers, as mandated by Act 83, Roger Allbee, the former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, writes: “Over the past 150 years, it has been the ingenuity of Vermont farmers and their ability to recognize market niches that has allowed them to adapt to economic forces and market changes. It is again time for substantive change and adaptation within Vermont’s agriculture industry.”
He notes that certain factors have changed the sector. “This time, climate change, water quality, land use patterns, and changing consumer preferences and markets are informing and accelerating the need for adaptation. Farmers, food system businesses and support organizations continue to be industry leaders in maple production and processing, organic farming, culinary and agritourism, specialty food production and related endeavors.”
He is correct when he points out that consumers want to know where their food is coming from and the “want to connect with the farmers who produce that food. All we have to do to find evidence of this trend is look at the growth in farmers’ markets, farm stands and community supported agriculture within the state, as well as the award-winning artisan cheese industry, breweries and distilleries, and other specialty agricultural operations that are generating consumer interest within regional and national markets.”
Albee points out that outside economic forces will continue to influence this change. “Vermont businesses must compete on quality and value, not volume, and lead innovative production with a focus on consumer preferences and opening new market opportunities. The state is not an island.”
But Allbee is optimistic. “(We) have advantages in serving local and regional markets with products that consumers want. As in the past, Vermont will need new policies; greater collaboration among the educational, public, private and not-for-profit sectors; patient sources of financing and capital; and new, invigorated approaches to product development, storage and processing, marketing and distribution.”
The report notes that from 2007 to 2017 (the last year data was available), Vermont food system economic output expanded 48%, from $7.5 billion to $11.3 billion.
According to the report:
— Food manufacturing, the second-largest manufacturing industry in Vermont, accounts for $3 billion (26.5%) of this economic output. More than 64,000 Vermonters are directly employed by over 11,500 farms and food-related businesses.
— From 2009 to 2018, net new food system employment increased by 6,529 jobs (11.2%). Milk from cow dairy farms accounts for upwards of 65% of the state’s agricultural product sales, even given the five-year dairy pricing crisis and a significant loss of active dairy farms (195 farms, or 22.8%, between 2015-19). A recent analysis found that Vermont’s dairy industry generates $2.2 billion in economic activity annually.
— A range of nondairy farms of all sizes also produce conventional and organic fruits and vegetables, livestock, hay, maple products and more for local, regional and national markets. And then there are the value-added products (e.g., cured meats, baked goods, beer, spirits, chocolate) filling the local market.
What a delight for Vermonters. We need to continue to identify monies, investments and public policy recommendations that continued to support our farmers and agriculture industry. The report is clear: The future depends on what we sow and how we nurture it.
Visit bit.ly/edit0129 to read the full report.
