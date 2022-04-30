Vermont’s own Sen. Bernie Sanders has been sounding the alarm over the cost of a college education for some time.
He recently joined fellow members of Congress urging the administration to act to extend the pause on federally held student loan payments until at least the end of the year, and to cancel student debt.
President Joe Biden said this week that he’s “taking a hard look” at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.
“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
The comments came days after Biden had a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers who pressed him on the issue. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Tony Cardenas, a California Democrat, told reporters afterwards that Biden disclosed he was exploring the possibility.
However, Biden signaled that he wouldn’t go as far as some want, saying $50,000 in debt forgiveness was not under consideration. He did not give a number for what he was considering.
“I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness,” the president said. During his campaign, Biden said he wanted to “immediately cancel” at least $10,000 in student debt per person. So far he’s repeatedly extended a pause on requiring borrowers to repay their loans, a moratorium that was put in place under then-president Donald Trump near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden has extended the pandemic pause on student loan payments four times, most recently until Aug. 31. Payments have now been on hold for more than two years, over two presidential administrations.
“Canceling student debt is one of the most powerful ways to address racial and economic equity issues,” Sanders, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and other lawmakers wrote to Biden. “Student debt cancellation must be one of the key actions in your comprehensive approach to advance equity as our nation works to rebuild a stronger and more equitable economy.”
According to a news release from Sanders’ office, he has long fought for the cancellation of all student debt and to make higher education an option for everyone, regardless of economic background.
In 2019, Sanders introduced the College for All Act. If passed, the legislation would guarantee tuition-free community college for all students, and allow students from families earning less than $125,000 a year to attend public colleges and universities tuition-free and debt-free. It would also guarantee students from families earning less than $125,000 a year can attend tuition-free and debt-free public and private, nonprofit Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions, and other Minority-Serving Institutions.
Students finishing college say they feel they are graduating with a degree and a mortgage around their necks, making it impossible to easily get ahead. Student debt can be crippling.
Nationwide, there has been a letter-writing campaign aimed at wiping out student loans. The New York Times reports that #PensForBiden is the latest attempt to sway the president on a high-stakes dilemma as the midterm elections approach and much of his domestic agenda remains stalled: What to do about the $1.6 trillion that more than 45 million people owe the government?
According to the Times, “calls to cancel student debt have hung over Mr. Biden since before his presidency began, driven by borrowers and the progressive wing of his Democratic Party. He backed the idea on the campaign trail in 2020. The Times notes that Senate Democrats lack the votes to help make good on that promise, leaving executive action as the only possible pathway. But close allies say some influential members of the president’s team have been reluctant for him to do it — some because they disagree with the idea of forgiveness and some because they don’t believe he has the authority.
Forgiving $10,000 per borrower would require the government to write off $321 billion in loans, according to an analysis released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Times wrote.
The paper reports a recent Morning Consult poll found that more than 60% of registered voters were in favor of some level of student debt cancellation. Some view debt cancellation as relief for critical constituencies; others oppose it as bad policy or because they fear the economic effects of putting more money in consumers’ pockets when inflation is soaring, the Times reports.
We would submit that a college education should be available and affordable to every student who wants one. Forgiving debt is only half of the problem. The real issue requires a systemic reset that all but a few higher education institutions are willing to face.
