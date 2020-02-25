Congratulations, lawmakers. You got the job done.
By a vote of 100-49, the Vermont House on Tuesday was able to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the minimum wage bill. The Senate already voted to override the veto earlier this month.
“Today’s vote reaffirms the Legislature’s commitment to Vermont’s working families,” said Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson in a statement. House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, shared that sentiment. “This is a really good day for hardworking Vermonters who deserve and need a raise in their wages,” she noted.
The bill raises the state’s minimum wage from $10.96 to $12.55 by 2022.
The governor, who has been steadfastly against raising taxes or fees and has campaigned on affordability issues, vetoed the bill on Feb. 10, warning about the unintended consequences of “arbitrarily forcing wage increases.”
For this governor, any added burden on businesses, and especially small mom-and-pop businesses, is too high a risk when the state needs to attract and retain new business.
Scott reiterated this point in a written statement: “My concerns for this bill — based on fiscal analysis from the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office — have been that the negative impacts on Vermont’s economy, workers’ hours and jobs will outweigh the positive benefits, especially in our more rural areas. … While disappointing, it’s now more important than ever to move forward and focus on policies that actually grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, attract more to our workforce to reverse our demographic crisis and help workers move up the economic ladder with more skills for better paying jobs.”
Scott has said he thought a higher minimum wage in Vermont would be difficult for businesses along the state’s border with New Hampshire, where the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, wasn’t having it: “We know that while insufficient, this minimal increase to the poverty wage will not bankrupt the businesses that pay this wage, whether they are located in rural areas of the state or in the more settled areas,” he said.
“Our work has shown that no economy has ever collapsed by providing a small increase in the minimum wage.”
We concur. We believe increasing the minimum wage makes Vermont attractive to people thinking about calling Vermont home.
A recent VPR-Vermont PBS poll of registered Vermont voters shows a majority of poll respondents supported a higher minimum wage: 41% backed a $12.55 minimum wage, 33% would like to see it raised even higher, and 23% wanted to leave it at $10.96.
In a recent commentary, Becca Balint, the Senate majority leader, noted an increase in the minimum wage would help women across Vermont.
She wrote: “Tens of thousands of Vermonters who work minimum wage jobs don’t have a safety net. They don’t have the security that comes from knowing that if everything falls apart, they still have somewhere to go, someone to turn to. I worry about these workers a great deal. They are our friends and neighbors, and they are my constituents. According to the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office, over 40,000 Vermonters earn minimum wage. That’s just over $20,000 a year — not a lot to live on.”
According to the Economic Policy Institute, Balint noted, “most of these workers are over 20 years old. In other words, they are not teenagers trying to make a little cash for pocket money, as opponents of minimum wage increases sometimes claim. Rather, 40% of minimum wage earners are the head of their household. We also know from the data that the majority of these workers are not working just part-time. … The majority of minimum wage workers are also women. Among female minimum wage earners, 60% are over 30 years old.”
And Balint hit the nail on the head when she wrote, “minimum wage is the most researched topic in economics, and numerous studies indicate that minimum wage increases do not kill jobs. A 2009 meta-analysis of minimum wage studies indicated that moderate minimum wage increases do not negatively impact employment. A 2013 study showed similar results. In fact, a minimum wage increase results in positive economic and social effects: reductions in staff turnover costs, and workers no longer have to work multiple jobs to earn the same wages.”
Tuesday’s override was a bold act of democracy that we believe will definitely move Vermont in a better direction.
“We’re a body that is providing checks and balances on the governor, and I think this issue is one of great importance to a majority of Vermonters,” Krowinski told Seven Days.
We could not agree more.
