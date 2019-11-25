Student debt is a crippling issue for America.
Don’t take our word for it. Ask any person who has been to college in the last two decades. The struggle is real, and it is holding back many young Americans from being able to succeed, or even get a career off the ground.
You can also just ask Sen. Bernie Sanders.
As a presidential candidate, Vermont’s own has offered legislation that is the most ambitious plan yet to address the nation’s student loan debt. It would cancel $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. Sanders’ plan will have no eligibility criteria and will be available to the nation’s approximately 45 million student loan borrowers of both federal and private loans.
During his 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders proposed making college tuition-free and debt-free. In 2016, he introduced legislation — the College For All Act — that would make public colleges tuition-free for students.
Sanders believes that: Four-year public colleges and community colleges should be free — including tuition and fees — for everyone; federal student loan interest rates should be lower, and the federal government should not make a profit on student loans; and student loan refinancing should be revamped to help save money for more borrowers.
That’s one approach (and probably not the most realistic one). But the U.S. Education Department has another tool it thinks will help.
It will provide a website with published data allowing students to compare salary and debt levels for specific college programs rather than for entire institutions only.
The information was made public last week on the agency’s updated College Scorecard website, which was created under the Obama administration to help students evaluate which colleges provide the best value. The update is seen as a milestone in the department’s efforts to shine a light on programs that leave students with heavy debt and low incomes.
Previously, students could use the online tool to compare salary and debt averages for entire schools, benchmarks that the Education Department now says are “fairly meaningless.” Students today can sort through specific majors within a school and see how they stack up against one another, or against programs at other schools, and see which ones lead to the highest salaries or the lowest debt.
The website allows students to search for a specific school or to browse by field of study or degree type. It offers information on schools from Ivy League universities to vocational schools and certificate programs.
The website identifies more than 100 programs in which the median debt was more than four times greater than the median salary, including some film, drama and visual arts programs at prestigious schools such as Columbia University and New York University.
There are drawbacks.
The earnings data are available for only 20% of the 200,000 programs listed in the department’s database, while others are hidden for privacy reasons because they had few students. The earnings figures were measured a year after graduation and reflect students who received federal loans or Pell grants only. They do not count students with no earnings.
Still, the effort is commendable.
Advocacy groups and scholars who have long awaited better data on college outcomes signaled this week that the data (and the website) is a step in the right direction.
Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit that represents city and state education leaders, said the site gives students important input when deciding what to do after high school.
“With information about average debt and earnings, students will have a better sense of the potential return on their investment in higher education,” Mike Magee, the organization’s CEO, said in a statement.
President Donald Trump supported the College Scorecard expansion in an executive order, declaring that middle-class American families were “getting ripped off” because they don’t have enough information about college outcomes. He said colleges were “making a fortune” at their expense, building “tremendous endowments.”
Researchers are beginning to dig into the new data on the site, and many expect discussions about which types of schools are helping students and which aren’t.
Knowledge is power, and the power to make the right decision about what career to pursue is more important than ever. These are the kinds of tools American families truly need.
