It’s a hateful time to be an American. Literally.
According to Hate Crime Statistics for 2017 that were released on Tuesday, there has been a steep increase in crimes associated with hate or bias.
Hate crimes spiked by nearly 17 percent last year and included a corresponding jump in anti-Semitic attacks, the FBI review found.
The report comes weeks after a 46-year-old man stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue, shouting anti-Semitic epithets before fatally shooting 11 people.
In all, 7,175 hate incidents were reported in 2017, up from 6,121 in the previous year.
There also was a 17 percent increase in attacks against Jewish people: at least 976 cases involving 1,017 victims. That number was up from 834 cases involving 862 people the previous year. Though the numbers were on the rise, the bureau reported that the increase corresponded with an uptick in the number of agencies reporting such crimes to the FBI.
Last year, about 1,000 additional agencies submitted data to the bureau.
The report prompted calls from law enforcement and civil rights advocates for a new focus on such attacks.
“This report is a call to action — and we will heed that call,” acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Tuesday. “The Department of Justice’s top priority is to reduce violent crime in America, and hate crimes are violent crimes. They are also despicable violations of our core values as Americans.”
But an article published in Slate this week by journalist Daniel Engber takes the statistics further, and looks at their root cause — and effects.
The article, titled “The FBI Says Hate Crimes Are Soaring. It Actually Has No Idea,” suggests the now three-year rise in hate crimes is an “upward trend also appears to be consistent, broadly speaking, with recent, anxiety-provoking tallies made by local jurisdictions and by nonprofit groups ... Indeed, the notion that we’re being pulled beneath a cresting hate crime wave has been prominent in recent headlines.”
Engber says “there’s no doubt the hate crime numbers out Tuesday capture something real about the country’s mood: Gallup polls find that people are increasingly inclined to say they’re afraid of being the victim of a hate crime; with that proportion rising from 16 or 17 percent in the early 2000s to a high of 22 percent in the years since President Donald Trump took office.”
But few experts are willing to say the correlation is there between anxiety and any higher real-world risk.
Engber suggests: “It could be that causation works the other way: Hate crime tallies may be biased upward by the fact that we’ve grown ever more attuned to hate — and more likely than before to report bias-related incidents and details to the police. The resulting brume confounds debate and makes it hard to say whether any seeming rise in hate crimes might be genuine.”
But there is no denying that as a nation we’ve hit a nine-year hate-crime high in absolute terms. It is only made worse by “politicians (who) wallow in divisive rhetoric and press reports of hate-fueled violence and intimidation pile up, is altogether maddening. Not just because it complicates efforts to acknowledge (and then, one hopes, reverse) what really does feel like a rising tide of hate-related crimes, but also because we should be better at this by now,” Engber writes.
But we are not. We see it here in Vermont. We feel its implications very close to home, whether it is in the form of racist pamphlets and propaganda, hate graffiti, threats made to people of color (including some of our state leaders) or systemic racism. It’s remarks made against the LGBTQ community. It’s rampant.
It’s easy for us — even in our little state — to see the racism. And everyone wants to avoid the blame for it.
Engber points to flaws in the accounting process and ponders, “Is 7,175 a lot of hate crimes for 2017, or not that many, or about what you’d expect? How much more should we be doing to control whatever hate crime problem that number represents? Laying out the same statistics over time perhaps allows us to convince ourselves that we’re getting answers to more pressing questions: Is this awful problem getting worse? If it is, then who or what might be to blame?”
Regardless of what the statistics say (or how they may be incomplete and need proper tweaking), they reveal we hate too much as a nation.
We feel there are correlations even if social scientists and others don’t want to make the connections, or they say it’s too soon to come to conclusions.
We are living those conclusions every day, and hate and racism are tearing our great nation apart. Those are facts. Sad ones.
