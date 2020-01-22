We want to believe that when our children are in school, they feel safe. But the truth is, kids today are feeling pressure when it comes to their personal safety. According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, kids are often subjected to fights and bullying. In turn, the report states, students are often carrying a weapon, or they are skipping school altogether if they feel threatened.
The trends are disturbing.
Between February and April 2019, students at 66 high schools took the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. In all, the response represents more than 18,500 students in grades 9 through 12.
According to the survey, which was released by the Department of Health last week, 5% of students surveyed said they had carried a weapon on school property within 30 days of the survey being taken. Carrying a weapon such as a knife, gun or club on school property significantly decreased between 2017 and 2018, and has decreased since 2009. The results found that male students are significantly more likely than female students to carry a weapon; older students are more likely than younger students to carry a weapon; students of color were more likely than any other race.
During the past year, 7% of students were threatened or injured with a weapon on school property, the survey found. Eleven percent of students of color reported being threatened; 13% of LGBTQ students reported being threatened.
While being in a physical fight has significantly decreased during the past decade, from 26% in 2009 to 18% in 2019, it significantly increased during the past two years.
Male students are twice as likely as female students to report being in a fight. A quarter of the boys surveyed said they had been in a fight in the past year, compared to 12% of girls. Nearly a quarter of students of color reported being in a fight; likewise, 22% of the LGBTQ community reported an altercation.
During the last year, 16% of students said they were electronically bullied. (Bullying, according to the survey, “is defined as when one or more students tease, threaten, spread rumors about, hit, shove or hurt another student over and over again. … Electronic bullying is described as bullying through texting, Instagram, Facebook or other social media sources.”
One in six students reported being bullied in the month leading up to the survey, and about half of those experienced bullying on three or more days. Meanwhile, one in 10 students reported bullying someone else in the time leading up to the survey. (Fortunately, the number of students who reported bullying someone else during the previous 30 days decreased by about 50% during the past decade. However, the percent of students who were bullied during the month leading up to the survey significantly increased in the past decade and between 2017 and 2019.)
Nearly a third of the LGBTQ community reported being bullied; 20% of students of color said they had been bullied. About 22% of all girls reported being bullied.
Female students are more likely than male students to experience electronic bullying. Younger students are significantly more likely to experience electronic bullying than older students. And in Vermont, electronic bullying does not differ by race. The largest sector of youth feeling bullied electronically was the LGBTQ community, with 28% reporting incidents.
Overall, in the 30 days leading up to the survey, 6% of students reported skipping school because they felt unsafe. The percent of students who skipped increased significantly between 2017 and 2019, with 8% of girls saying they skipped for safety reasons; 10% of students of color; and 13% of the LGBTQ population.
All of the risks in the report have profound effects on our kids. But some companion results are worth noting here.
Three in 10 students felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at last two weeks during the past year that they stopped doing “usual activities,” 19% of students reported hurting themselves without wanting to die, such as cutting or burning on purpose in the last year; just more than one in 10 students indicated they made a plan about how they would commit suicide in the past year; and 7% of all the surveyed students said they had attempted suicide.
Suicide attempts nearly doubling over the past 10 years, and significantly increased between 2017 and 2019.
Every time this report comes out, it is terrifying and humbling. The bottom line: Talk to your kids. We all must learn what is going on with them. Because clearly, they are not always feeling safe, and they always should.
Visit bit.ly/YouthRisk to read the full report online.
