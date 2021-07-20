News reporting depends on three things: people willing to talk, people willing to read and a journalist to connect them.
While the dynamics of newsrooms have changed over time, those three elements have not.
Gathering information from sources can be done in interviews (in person, by phone, online or by email), and those facts need to be checked against other sources or documentation. That vetting process takes time and often is fraught with wild goose chases. For every story that appears in print, there are several each week that turned out to be nothing.
As readers, you depend on the reporting staff to prepare a “report” that answers the questions of who, what, when and where. “Why” is always a bit subjective. As newspapers around the globe pivot to changing demographics, new reading habits and a tendency toward other news sources — many of them online (and free) — the tenets of news gathering do not change.
An Associated Press article appearing on yesterday’s business page detailed another challenge as of late: news fatigue.
“The coronavirus pandemic, a high-stakes U.S. election and a racial reckoning expanded news audiences for many newspapers and TV news channels, making 2020 a blockbuster news year. But it was terrible for the newspaper industry’s finances — and also for the public that relies on original reporting to keep it informed about local governments and communities. The overall contraction of the industry — now more than a decade old — is likely to continue in 2021,” the article noted.
Newspaper industry revenue sank 16% in 2020, to $20.2 billion, according to FTI Consulting, as pandemic shutdowns curtailed the economy and scrapped ad spending. The fact that it was also a banner year for digital subscriptions didn’t help much, since those tend to bring in much less revenue than print. This year, the revenue decline will revert closer to the recent historical level, with a 2% drop this year, FTI predicts, as some ad spending comes back and digital subscription growth continues while print keeps fading.
The trend we saw was not as stark. We have seen a steady increase in readers (at least keeping pace with those readers who move away or appear in the obituaries), and we have seen advertisers putting their marketing dollars into our newspapers as the medium that still connects them to a paying audience. That is not just an investment in us, but also in a thriving community.
The AP article noted that news outlets in smaller U.S. cities may also have gotten a “COVID bump,” but now those papers need new strategies to hold on to their readers while convincing them to pay for online news. That is what we are thinking about every day: keep you as readers engaged with what is going on in the community around you without contributing to your “news fatigue.”
While we explore areas where we can grow and do better, we know we are providing vetted local news that matters to you. And for that we remain grateful to be at the heart of this community.
But there is a line to be drawn.
More often than we would like, we find ourselves answering to a vocal minority of consumers who either do not understand our role or only see its relevance when it serves their purpose.
Neither, nor.
In communities across the state, there are social media accounts designed to share emergency information about things happening in the community. These are the modern-day version of “scanner hounds.” However, scanner hounds took the time to learn the jargon and lingo, to understand the pacing of an emergency call, and to listen to what was unfolding before they picked up the phone to share what they had learned. Today, individuals living in a community hear a siren, log on to social media and simply ask, “What’s happening on (street name)?” A lot of speculation, innuendo and misinformation ensues, and those threads get shared with other individuals, and the most useless, reckless, ridiculous game of telephone ensues. Eventually, someone calls, emails or — more likely — messages the newspaper to either chastise us for not having the answer or, more aptly, wondering why there is nothing on our social media or news website to corroborate what is being spread.
Reporters are constantly being challenged to manage time efficiently. Newsrooms are expert at knowing — like scanner hounds of yesterday — what is legitimate news and what is probably not worth spending too much time with.
That is an expertise — a connection — that has worth to a community because it is trusted, vetted information that is not thrown online in the reckless effort to be first. It is about being around for the long-term — well beyond baseless criticisms and unprofessionalism. News gathering is not tuning in and spouting off. It is about taking steps to serve our audience, our community with pride.
