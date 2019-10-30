Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day rifle deer season that begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 1.
Hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation is big money here in Vermont.
Vermont’s regular hunting licenses, including a November rifle season buck tag and a late season bear tag (for Nov. 16-24), cost $26 for residents and $100 for nonresidents. Hunters under 18 years of age get a break at $8 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. (Licenses are available on Fish & Wildlife’s website and from license agents statewide.)
But hunters spend big money here as well.
Recently, Gov. Phil Scott, a hunter in his own right, recognized the important contribution hunting, fishing and related activities have in strengthening and diversifying Vermont’s economy.
“Vermont has a rich history of hunting and angling, extending back before we were even a state. It’s a major part of our way of life,” he said. “For me it was a family tradition, and I encourage more Vermonters who have an interest to get out there and try it. Take your son, daughter, niece, nephew, cousin or mentee, and learn what the tradition is all about.”
A new report by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis finds that Vermont is fourth among states when measured by contribution of outdoor recreation to Gross Domestic Product.
The U.S. outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2% ($427.2 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account (ORSA) also shows that inflation-adjusted GDP for the outdoor recreation economy grew by 3.9% in 2017, faster than the 2.4% growth of the overall U.S. economy. Real gross output, compensation and employment all grew faster in outdoor recreation than for the economy as a whole, the study found.
Other national data trends the analysis found include:
— Snow activities was the sixth-largest conventional activity at the national level with $5.6 billion in current-dollar value added. At the state level, snow activities was the largest conventional activity in Colorado ($1.5 billion), Utah ($549.2 million) and Vermont ($175.9 million).
— Boating/fishing was the largest conventional activity for the nation as a whole at $20.9 billion in current-dollar value added. At the state level, this was the largest conventional activity in 29 states and the District of Columbia, led by Florida ($2.7 billion) and California ($1.8 billion).
— RVing was the second-largest conventional activity nationally with $16.9 billion in current-dollar value added. It was also the largest conventional activity in nine states, led by Indiana ($2.9 billion) and Ohio ($599.5 million).
— Guided tours/outfitted travel, part of the other core activities category, accounted for $12.9 billion and was also one of the fastest growing activities in 2017, growing 11.4%.
Vermont fared well in each category given its population and size against most other states.
Before the ski and snowshoes come out, the economic driver is hunting.
“Recreation in Vermont’s forests, fields and waterways plays a significant role in our economy,” Scott said. “This new analysis shows, once again, how important hunting, fishing, shooting and related activities are to our state.”
In Vermont, hunting, shooting and trapping is the second largest sector of outdoor recreation, after snow sports. Fishing, boating and related activities were measured separately, and were fifth among outdoor recreational activities. Overall, more than 17,000 Vermonters work in outdoor recreation, according to the report.
Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said nearly 80,000 people are licensed to hunt in Vermont, and more than 132,000 are licensed to fish. That helps small- and medium-sized businesses, many of which are located in rural corners of Vermont. Hunting and fishing also add to the local, sustainable and healthy food provided through these activities. Hunting of the state’s big game species alone provided more than 4 million servings of food in Vermont in 2018, according to a Vermont Fish and Wildlife analysis.
That’s a lot of benefit from a longstanding tradition. We should be proud of that heritage, and the knowledge that those wearing orange are making green for all Vermonters.
