Pete Buttigieg has suggested national service will become one of the themes of his campaign for the presidency. He is hoping to make it a social norm.
The idea generates a lot of debate. There are those who believe we have an obligation to serve one another; and there are those who say government cannot mandate such a thing.
Between 2003 and 2013, former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, of New York, made five unsuccessful attempts to introduce legislation to require U.S. citizens between the age of 18 and 24 to either serve in the military or perform civilian service related to national defense. Those and other efforts have fallen flat.
We want to believe citizens should want to spend some part of their lives in public service.
There are good arguments for it: Public service will help repair the country’s fraying social cohesion because it will force women and men to mix with people from different backgrounds and make them be part of something larger than themselves. (Buttigieg often quotes President John F. Kennedy’s call for people to serve the country, which led to the Peace Corps and VISTA — and later became AmeriCorps). Proponents argue it saves money for the government and provides benefits to all its citizens. A report from the Center for Budget Cost Studies in Education found that while youth national service programs cost $1.7 billion annually they return a value of $6.5 billion.
And there is the argument that national service will help young people mature and serve as a bridge to adulthood.
Opponents say it is not needed because volunteer programs are already working well. About 30 percent of Millennials already do volunteer work and applications for civilian national service programs already outpace current funding and capacity.
Others take a harder line, saying say the notion of national service actually betrays national values. They posit: Should the government mandate that we somehow serve?
They argue that we are not here to serve the government or state. They say the government is here to protect us, to let us each live our own lives and pursue our own dreams as we see fit, as long as we respect the equal rights of others, dealing with our neighbors based on mutual consent.
Certainly, in recent decades, we have seen national service touted as a virtue and government programs offered to facilitate it. Published reports show that under President Bill Clinton, AmeriCorps would hand out tax dollars to help college students with tuition. In exchange, upon graduation those students were to work for several years in service programs, receiving paychecks from the federal government, a double whammy on taxpayers. Community organizer-turned President Barack Obama was all about expanding AmeriCorps. Even President George W. Bush, a Republican, wanted to enlist 100,000 citizens over 55 years of age in a Senior Corps, costing more than $50 million.
But paying one to “serve the country” by using taxpayer dollars certainly violates the moral precept that a good act should be voluntary. And that is where the incentives poke holes in the argument.
Does national service serve the nation and the individuals who make it up? Pursuing our own goals, dealing with our fellows based on mutual consent, and working freely with others to create the communities we value is what made this nation great.
That argument seems to be the foundation for moving forward.
But Buttigieg is not wrong that there is something wrong: We see community dissolving around us.
Here in Vermont, we are somewhat blessed by scale. We are not so big that we don’t rally behind neighbors during tragedies and hard times. We are generous when it comes to supporting nonprofits and other organizations that provide services to those who are less fortunate. And, as a state, we tend to be more compassionate because, being so small, there are only a few degrees of separation between us. We can volunteer and serve and see the difference we can make.
Buttigieg and others worry, however, it’s not enough.
The theory of national service is a nice idea. But making service mandatory might not be sound policy.
But it is a worthy point of discussion. The debate could, ultimately, get at the heart of the issues that are tearing at the fabric of our nation. It could clarify the causes of our divisiveness and intolerance. And it could help to eliminate ignorance and apathy crippling our communities.
We can make a difference by being better, engaged citizens. How we do that is up to us as individuals.
