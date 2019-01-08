As the new biennium begins today, we put out a call for balance.
The national political scene is shrill and - to put it bluntly - terrifying. It is like watching a gladiator match instead of a democratic process by which issues are debated and laws are made. It is blood sport for the title of victor, and people who require help are left feeling empty and forgotten.
Vermont takes great pride in being a small town. We all know one another - at least by mere degrees of separation. We run into our elected officials, and as much as there are back-door deals, there really are no secrets. Our agendas - for the most part - do aim to improve the lives of fellow Vermonters.
Politics in Vermont - more or less - still works.
That being said, there's no harm in issuing a few reminders - call them “game rules” - or to outline a few priorities we hope will not get lost in the 5-month capitol shuffle.
First, because there is a Democratic supermajority in the face of a Republican governor, there can be effective partisan debate. It does not have to come down to ultimatum or gridlock. In fact, Gov. Phil Scott has repeatedly called for civility in this era of Donald Trump. We agree. We want a meaningful discussion of the issues affecting Vermonters. And then, regardless of politics, we want lawmakers to vote with constituents - especially those who are vulnerable and are unlikely to have a say - in mind.
Second, listen. Be mindful of public opinion, voters, and even seek out those with an opposing point of view. Then, when all perspectives have been considered, lawmakers can cast their vote for the record.
The session tends to be political theater. Until Town Meeting Day, it is tedious committee work only to be usurped by dramatic social issue votes. Last year, it was marijuana. This year, it will be marijuana - at least that will be the issue/headline for the rest of January.
It is not an election year, per se, so you will likely see more posturing and bravado. But the longer the federal shutdown lasts, the less likely you are to see an unwillingness to compromise on local issues. If that does happen, public opinion will work against any aggressor. Right now, nobody likes a bully.
This is one of the years in which constitutional changes can be proposed. You will see an effort to remove the word “slavery” from the Vermont Constitution, as well as renewed protections to keep abortion legal in Vermont - despite what federal law says. Those issues show great potential of dividing our little state and pushing it into the national spotlight.
Again, we call for balance and decorum. We call for reason, respect and thoughtfulness. We urge lawmakers to let the process work as it should, by design - not will.
Before voters convene at the local level, passing local municipal and school budgets across Vermont, we expect several issues will dominate the discussion.
There will be a lot of concern about Act 46, especially for lawmakers representing communities where mergers are pending or are being threatened by the state. While the courts might end up having to decide what happens next for Act 46, those communities will be at risk of a division that threatens to tear them apart. There likely will not be a proposed amendment of Act 46, nor should there be, but legislators - and the administration - are going to be getting an earful as the school consolidation law slowly grinds to its conclusion.
There may be discussion about how education is funded - a perennial debate, it seems - but there are no hints that any meaningful solution to that dilemma will be put forth. Because of Act 46, it is a logical topic of debate, but without any serious push toward change, the breath should be saved for more tangible issues.
What might those be? We are glad you asked.
In addition to passing a budget that actually represents a mix of cutting revenues and raising fees and taxes (to avoid raiding any surplus as a fiscal Hail Mary), we urge the administration and lawmakers to consider more policy and legislation that lifts more Vermonters out of poverty and closes the inequity gaps plaguing class and sex. Yes, that means revisiting minimum wage and paid leave. And while you are there looking at data on livable wage and affordability, think about real tax reform.
The governor is calling for initiatives toward more affordability. Great, hold him to that promise, but figure out what that looks like - expense reductions and tax breaks or incentives - and create the 20-year plan, not just a plan for this biennium. Make it a little easier on Vermonters. You could always look at state pensions; just a suggestion.
Keep an eye on homelessness, affordable housing, weatherization - they are not going away, and everyone sees them. And the opioid crisis that plagues our state day in and day out.
And while you're at it, look hard at Act 250, the sleeper issue of the session, we promise, as well as putting funding toward cleaning up our lakes. And telecom. You might be surprised what's hiding there.
Lawmakers, you have your hands full. You have an opportunity. And you have the tools.
Good luck. Make every Vermonter proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.